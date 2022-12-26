St. Clement’s Island Museum To Host Annual Appraiser Fair

COLTONS POINT, Md. – You may have a hidden treasure in your attic or garage and not even know it! Bring your prized possessions to the annual Appraiser Fair on Saturday, January 28, 2023 and have expert appraisers determine their value.

The event takes place at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Coltons Point from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appraisers for various types of items will be available at the museum. Only items that can be hand-carried will be appraised. Space is limited and items will be viewed on a first come, first serve basis.

As of now, appraisers include those for fine arts, coins and currency.

**PLEASE NOTE** While admission is FREE, there are various small costs for item appraisals (Normally $5 each; cash and check only). For the fine arts category, there is a two-item limit per person. This category may close early due to high attendance. Due to the popularity of this event, prepare for long waiting times.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Coltons Point, MD 20626. Call 301-769-2222 for details and hours of operation.

More upcoming events include Second Saturdays: Backyard Birding Adventure at SCIM on January 14 and Community Day on February 10.

For hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum or www.facebook.com/1836Light or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.