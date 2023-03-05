St. Mary's Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day, April 8

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets?

Dispose of them safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day!

This event will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Department of Aging & Human Services, located at 41780 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps will be offered, all free of charge!

This event is a cooperative effort between the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation.

For more information on the event, contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager, Sarah Miller at sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov or (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073.

For information on safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes, please visit: smchd.org/disposal.