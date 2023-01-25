LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) hosted a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. After the joint meeting, the Commissioners held their regular business meeting, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for National Mentoring Month, followed by the presentation of a commendation celebrating the dedicated service of a retiring county employee, Brian Gillingham.

The Commissioners then received a State of the College presentation from Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President of the College of Southern Maryland.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

