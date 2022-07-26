St. Mary's County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, July 26

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners approved a request from the County Attorney’s Office to hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, to consider the amendment of Chapter 267 of the Code of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, to Provide for Exemption from the St. Mary’s County Transfer Tax. A formal notice of the hearing will be forthcoming.

The Sheriff’s Office’s request to submit the FY2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program-Local Solicitation Application, Project US2336, from the U.S. Department of Justice, in the amount of $17,792 to purchase mechanical entry tools, was approved.

The Department of Finance received approval to close the FIN22 Capital Reserve, rolling State/Federal authority to the FIN23 Capital Reserve through a Budget Amendment. Funds in the FIN Reserve provide budget authority in the Capital Improvement Project fund for grant opportunities or other needs during the fiscal year.

The Commissioners approved a recommendation from the Department of Economic Development to set the Transferrable Development Right Fee-in-Lieu amount for Fiscal Year 2023 at $4,861.02.

The Department of Recreation & Parks received approval for a request for additional Program Open Space State funding for $25,000 for the 2027 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan grant.

The Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Town Creek Recreation, Inc. to provide improvements to restrooms located in town creek. The upgrades will address Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility and enhance the overall restroom appearance.

The lease agreement between the county and the Pax River Village Center LLC for space for the gymnastics center in Lexington Park was extended through Sept. 30, 2022.

Commissioners approve the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s request to accept the Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Grant Award for $540,000 for the St. Georges Creek Maintenance Dredge. The grant will fund costs associated with a survey/design, permit and dredging, and material placement either as beach replenishment or for a living shoreline project.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation requested and received approval to install speed humps on Woodlawn Drive in the Town Creek Farm Subdivision in California.

A request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for a Memorandum of Agreement between the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) and the Commissioners for joint procurements to be performed for the Southampton Revitalization Projects phases 1 and 2 was approved.

The Commissioners agreed to a lease agreement with WGS Systems, LLC to occupy an office suite in the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Terminal.

The County Attorney’s Office requested and received approval for an agreement concerning financing, construction and a lease between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Young Men’s Christian Association of Chesapeake, Inc. (YMCA) for a facility in Great Mills.

The Commissioners will reconvene today, July 26 at 1 p.m. for a Bond Bid Award.

The Commissioners will host a Public Hearing tonight, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building to receive comments on a proposed cannabis ordinance.

The next Commissioner meeting will be a joint meeting with the Navy in the Frank Knox Building at NAS Patuxent River Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Following the joint meeting, the Commissioners will reconvene at 11 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building for their regular business meeting. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.