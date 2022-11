LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Over 100 marriage applications have been filed in St. Mary’s County during the months of September and October:

September 2022 Marriage Applications:

September 1. 2022

Paige Elizabeth Stanley, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

Justin Michael Quade, 23, Mechanicsville, Md

Andrew Charles Brumbeloe, 36, California, Md

Rebekah Elisabeth Parham, 36, California, Md

Lauren Elizabeth Bowie, 29, California, Md

Kieran Michael Koppers, 29, California, Md

September 2, 2022

Meagan Lynne Tennant, 38, California, Md

Kevin Douglas Blake, 41, California, Md

Ashley Nicole Nichalson, 33, Gloucester, Va

Mathew Shayne Durbin, 34, Gloucester, Va

April Colleen Hall, 29, Bushwood, Md

Collin Edward Brooks, 31, Bushwood, Md

Brianna Nicole Glase, 27, Baltimore, Md

Aaron Joshua Stock, 28, Baltimore, Md

Rachel Virgina Brashear, 40, Mechanicsville, Md

Jason Dennis Miller, 47, Mechanicsville, Md

Hayley Renee Lawrence, 26, Saint Leonard, Md

Eric Thomas Whitall, 32, Saint Leonard, Md

Laura Marie Rendon, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Zachary Ray Coe, 27, Lexington Park, Md

September 6, 2022

Brian Brubacher Stauffer, 22, Leonardtown, Md

Kaitlyn Eilene Stauffer, 19, Mechanicsville, Md

Arlen Ray Martin, 20, Mechanicsville, Md

Twila Marie Martin, 21, Mechanicsville, Md

Dannielle Arlean Mckay, 37, Oxon Hill, Md

Terrence Scott Goode, Sr., 33, Oxon Hill, Md

Sarah Elizabeth Vaughn, 23, Huntingtown, Md

Garrett Evan Hagan, 26, Chesapeake Beach, Md

Amanda Michelle Tenbrink, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

Timothy Michael Sullivan, 28, Mechanicsville, Md

Ruth Magali Lopez Guerra, 43, Lexington Park, Md

Jose Abel Barrera Sarceno, 36, Lexington Park, Md

September 7, 2022

Emily Marie Brannan, 30, Rosedale, Md

Scott William Driessen, 34, Rosedale, Md

September 8, 2022

Krystle Marie Isemann, 36, Ridge, Md

Billy Ron Howard, 34, Ridge, Md

Emily Ann Green, 31, North Beach, Md

Mathew Bryan Gilbert, 29, North Beach, Md

September 9, 2022

Rachel Marie Hanna, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

Eric Matthew Leizear, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

Joanna Marie Birch, 36, Lutherville Timonium, Md

Jason Campbell Gregg, 45, Lutherville Timonium, Md

Micaela Danielle Facchina, 28, Leonardtown, Md

Joshua William Woodburn, 26, Huntingtown, Md

September 12, 2022

Lexus Domonique Martinez, 26, Lexington Park, Md

Kevin Tolentino Salvo, 30, Lexington Park, Md

Robert Lee Hill, Iv, 32, Faulkner, Md

Ashley Nicole Hill, 29, Chaptico, Md

Matthew Paul Kubisiak, 63, Lexington Park, Md

Mary Ann Schreiber, 56, Lexington Park, Md

September 14, 2022

Charles Rutledge Webb, 59, Annapolis, Md

Brenda Kay Lignelli, 63, Annapolis, Md

September 15, 2022

Christine Lynann Alvey, 43, Callaway, Md

Scott Phillip Franklin, 46, Callaway, Md

Ryan Michael Nickerson, 31, California, Md

Ruth Elisa Farrell, 30, California, Md

September 16, 2022

Kenneth Darran Farrell, 53, Prince Frederick, Md

Jennifer Ann Burton, 41, Prince Frederick, Md

Jade Alexander Russell, 19, Lexington Park, Md

Zackary Micah Russell, 20, Lexington Park, Md

Kaleb Michael Hurley, 20, California, Md

Evanne Marie Trumpower, 20, California, Md

Laura Ann Slingerland, 36, Lexington Park, Md

Karl Leonard Ulmanis, 37, Lexington Park, Md

September 19, 2022

William Francis Miles, Jr., 34, California, Md

Donald Michael Gray, 29, California, Md

Taelar Misshell Woods, 20, Patuxent River, Md

Kevin Israel Becerra, 20, Patuxent River, Md

Georgina Michelle Thompson, 38, Lexington Park, Md

Omigar Ralph Jefferies, Jr., 37, Lexington Park, Md

Lynnzey Nichole Quade, 21, Leonardtown, Md

Derek Michael Stonestreet, 21, Leonardtown, Md

Katina Ann Jefferies, 35, Chaptico, Md

Timothy Mikel Dorsey, 31, Great Mills, Md

September 20, 2022

Rachel Corinne Bond, 22, Mechanicsville, Md

Logan Blake Arnold, 23, Mechanicsville, Md

Rondell Felder, 61, Lexington Park, Md

Wanda Laverne Bess, 62, Clinton, Md

Katie Marie Arnold, 41, Manchester, Md

Leroy Lawrence Ferstermann, Iii, 51, Manchester, Md

Anna Elizabeth Hill, 26, Hollywood, Md

Dylan Thomas Klock, 30, Hollywood, Md

Brendan Alexander Smith, 24, Knoxville, Md

Melissa Marie Holliday, 21, Knoxville, Md

September 22, 2022

Bryanna Chriztina Skinner, 28, California, Md

Ethan Spencer Pulis, 25, California, Md

Rebecca Lynn Butner, 27, Ridge, Md

Robert Melvin Bradburn, Iii, 26, Ridge, Md

September 23, 2022

Shannon Lynn Thompson, 38, Leonardtown, Md

John Oscar Buckler, Jr., 40, Mechanicsville, Md

Kelsey Marie Walter, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

Timothy Allen Quade, Jr., Mechanicsville, Md

Shannon Nicole Downs, 24, Mechanicsville, Md

Michael Anthony Brazerol, Jr., 25, Mechanicsville, Md

Alan Robert Taylor, 36, Saint Leonard, Md

Kimberly Magan Burr, 22, Saint Leonard, Md

Myra Marie Carbone, 43, Arnold, Md

Sean Webster Ryan, 45, Arnold, Md

Emmy Megan Schofield, 26, Lexington Park, Md

Antonio Joseph Igo, 28, Lexington Park, Md

September 26, 2022

Alexis Marie Cox, 28, Mechanicsville, Md

Jarett Michael Hagan, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

September 27, 2022

Taylor Nicole Anderson, 29, Chaptico, Md

Tyler James Griffith, 28, Chaptico, Md

Victoria Rosetta Todd, 29, Lusby, Md

John William Leaman, 35, Lusby, Md

September 28, 2022

Laryssa Dickerson Somerville, 53, Loveville, Md

Mark Aaron Somerville, 57, Loveville, Md

Nery Alberto Cambara Gonzalez, 43, Great Mills, Md

Leslie Yanira Lopez Miranda, 35, Great Mills, Md

Jessica Lynne Bowles, 31, Leonardtown, Md

Keith Johnson Burch, Mechanicsville, Md

September 29, 2022

Vanessa Dawn Standard, 43, Waldorf, Md

Eugene Renardo Harris, 45, Waldorf, Md

Amber Nicole Thompson, 30, Mechanicsville, Md

Frederick Leonard Harding, Iv, 33, Mechanicsville, Md

Anthony Aaron Dellacqua, 33, Aquasco, Md

Sabrina Rachelle Driver, 24, Aquasco, Md

September 30, 2022

Terrance Linwood Faunce, 63, Lexington Park, Md

Jennifer Lynn Mattingly, 44, Lexington Park, Md

Joshua Garett Moore, 42, Great Mills, Md

Sara Bernadette Cronin, 34, Great Mills, Md

Jakiah Unique Dyson, 21, Lexington Park, Md

Miguel Angel Garay Salguero, 19, Lexington Park, Md

Justin Ashley Young, 47, Callaway, Md

Kimiko Nakano, 40, Callaway, Md

Katelyn Rose Wood, 20, Roanoke, Va

Jonathan Richard Martin, 21, Roanoke, Va

Jesse Day Colie, 27, Bel Alton, Md

Laura Katherine Robin Lyon, 33, Bel Alton, Md

Kaitlyn Linda Sansbury, 32, Mechanicsville, Md

Darren Ryan Payne, 29, Mechanicsville, Md

Jor-el Sanchez, 27, Hollywood, Md

Melody Anne Jones, 20, Lexington Park, Md

October 2022 Marriage Applications:

October 3, 2022

Jo Caron Musgrove, 44, Lusby, Md

Tabitha Marcia Eastman, 32, Lusby, Md

Ethan Leon Calabria, 24, Hollywood, Md

Hannah Angel Faith Lord, 22, Hollywood, Md

October 4, 2022

Lauren Selby Morris, 30, California, Md

Matthew Alan Thomas, 36, California, Md

Christopher Walter Hogue, 19, Huntington, Md

Madison Abigail Mayer, 18, Lusby, Md

Kelsey Jean Dean, 32, Mechanicsville, Md

Kevin Paul Buckler, Jr., 32, Mechanicsville, Md

Shelby Dyan Rackey, 36, Mechanicsville, Md

Joseph Ray Pegg, 41, Mechanicsville, Md

October 5, 2022

Arthur Dyer Repell, 46, Scotland, Md

Heather Lauren Mattingly, 43, Scotland, Md

Amy Lynn Shearer, 27, Chesapeake Beach, Md

Richard David Williams, Iii, 28, Chesapeake Beach, Md

October 7, 2022

Heather Lynn Hidalgo Littleford, 28, Bushwood, Md

James Michael Hall, Jr., 29, Bushwood, Md

October 11, 2022

Kevin Matthew Mattingly, 31, California, Md

Maribeth Agnes Landfield, 30, California, Md

Erin Caitlin Mcnulty, 27, Great Mills, Md

Owen Gavin Thomas, 26, Great Millls, Md

Laura Caitlin Patton, 34, Lexington Park, Md

Darrell Lindley Mason, Jr., 38, Lexington Park, Md

October 12, 2022

Katherine Margaret Furniss, 26, California, Md

Nicholas Tyler Brown, 30, California, Md

Holly Anne Hockaday, 24, Hollywood, Md

Marcel Dwayne Thomas, 36, Hollywood, Md

Michael Joseph Harrison, 54, Supply, Nc

Lorna Lee Hall, 56, Supply, Nc

October 13, 2022

Amy Nicole Mattingly, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

Brandon Michael Reynolds, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

October 14, 2022

Joseph John Carson, Jr., 33, Saint Leonard, Md

Noelle Renee Swann, 29, Lusby, Md

Paige Marie Miller, 32, Mechanicsville, Md

Matthew Freeman Hamilton, 25, Mechanicsville, Md

October 18, 2022

Megan Christine Herren, 26, Lusby, Md

Nicholas Brandon Shotwell, 27, Lusby, Md

Angela Frances Nickelson, 56, Lexington Park, Md

Michael Wayne Thomas, 56, Lexington Park, Md

October 19, 2022

Kaileigh Kaitlynn Reese, 31, Montross, Va

Mathew James West, 32, Montross, Va

Kelly Ann Knott, 35, Callaway, Md

Timothy John Bock, 35, Callaway, Md

October 20, 2022

Willard Stephen Whitmore, Sr., 92, Waldorf, Md

Elizabeth Herberg Fluhart, 79, Waldorf, Md

Paris Athena Thomas, 25, Palmetto Bay, Fl

Braddock Cody Lanken, 25, Palmetto Bay, Fl

October 21, 2022

Danielle Lynn Tyrrell, 31, Lexington Park, Md

James Lee Berned, Iii, 36, Lexington Park, Md

October 24, 2022

Alexandra Danielle Greene, 23, La Plata, Md

Herbert Louis Moorman, 26, College Park, Md

October 26, 2022

Michael Joseph Small, 30, Washington, District Of Columbia

Meghan Kathleen Burris, 32, Washington, District Of Columbia

Sherri Rose Moneymaker, 46, Great Mills, Md

William Johnson Hall, Ii, 62, Great Mills, Md

October 28, 2022

Katie Renee Gardiner, 30, Mechanicsville, Md

Jack Ernest Villarreal, 33, Mechanicsville, Md

Shannon Elise Hines, 31, California, Md

Andrew Nicholas Roth, 34, California, Md

Kaitlynn Elizabeth Daras, 28, Mechanicsville, Md

John Garrett Fitzgerald, Ii, 26, Mechanicsville, Md

October 31, 2022

Kyle Andrew Pleasant, 25, Hanover, Md

Heather Lee Jones, 40, Hanover, Md

Amber Lynn Jackson, 27, Leonardtown, Md

Benjamin Michael Sweeney, 26, Leonardtown, Md