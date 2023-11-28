LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,479 calls for service from 11/13/23 through 11/19/23, and 1524 Calls for Service (CFS) from 11/20/23 through 11/26/23.

ARRESTS:

11/17/23 – Jeffrey Glenn Burch, 48, of Great Mills, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Felony CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, Felony CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Near a School or in a School Vehicle, CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana, CDS: Manufacture – Not Cannabis X 2.

11/20/23 – Michael Wade Blackistone, 41, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Bradley Kirscht, for CDS: Possession Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

11/21/23 Lanecia Monet Ford, 24, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Daniel Sidorowicz, for Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

11/26/23 Job St Sauveur, 32, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Austin Welch, for Felony Rifle/Shotgun Possession with Felony Conviction, Felony Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Rifle/Shotgun Possession by a Person Disqualified from Owning.

DUIs:

11/16/23 – Ryan William Eglinton, 39, of Leonardtown, MD, by Deputy Bradley Kirscht, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Failure to Display Registration Card Upon Demand by Police Officer, Driver Failure to Obey properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions, Driver Changing Lanes When Unsafe, Negligent Driving Vehicle in Wanton and Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons and Property.

11/17/23 – David Cary Meinhardt, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Taylor-Lynn Kril, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs & Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely, Negligent Driving in a Careless and Imprudent Manner Endangering Property, Life and Person, Reckless Driving Vehicle in Wanton and Willful Disregard for Safety of Persons and Property, Standing Vehicle in Front of Private Driveway Without Owners Consent, and Standing Vehicle on Private Property without Permission.

11/17/23 – Jil Carrie Howard, 55, of Drayden, MD, by Deputy Zachary Wolfe, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While Impaired by Alcohol.



SUMMONSES:

Nicolas Aron Gagnon, 27, of Waldorf, MD, by DFC Michael Myers, for Malicious Destruction of Property Valued $1000+.

WARRANTS:

11/14/23 – Arlan Llave Knowlton, 46, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Michael Walker, for Arson/Threaten.

11/18/23 – Doris Elizabeth Thomas, 58, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Michael Walker, for Felony Assault First Degree and Theft Less than $100.

11/20/23 – Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, 41, of Waldorf, MD, by Deputy Patrick Hudson, for Escape Second Degree – Condition of Release.

11/22/23 – Joshua Terrell Trippett, 27, of Lusby, MD, by DFC Michael Rycyzyn, for Felony Kidnapping, Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, and False Imprisonment.