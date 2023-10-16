LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,650 Calls for Service (CFS) from 10-9-2023 through 10-15-2023.
ARRESTS:
10/07/23 – Dexter Storm Matthews, 54, of Lexington Park, MD, by Dep. Darrell Stewart, for Assault Second Degree.
10/09/23 – Oliver Glenn Malone III, 46, of Lexington Park, MD, by Cpl. Rachael Roszell, for Felony Burglary Second Degree, Trespassing on Private Property, Theft < $ 100 (two counts).
10/09/23 – Timiko Elrico Ressie Norris, 48, of Callaway, MD, by Dep. Ryan McLean, for Assault Second Degree.
10/09/23 – Gregory James Powell, 30, of Lusby, MD, by Dep. Brandon Reynolds, for Handgun on Persona and Possession of a Firearm without a Serial Number. (no photo)
10/10/23 – Basir Ahmed Fuller, 18, of Waldorf, MD, by Cpl. Shaun Shelko, for Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.
10/11/23 – Ashley Marie White, 39, of Leonardtown, MD, by Sgt. Angela Delozier for Assault Second Degree (two counts), Indecent Exposure, and Disorderly Conduct.
DUIs:
10/07/23 – Bridgette Anne Heidelbach, 35, of Charlotte Hall, MD, by Dep. Paul Rodriguez, for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision.
10/07/23 – Kristin Lacey Dziergowski, 35, of California, MD, by DFC. Max Schell for Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle while Impaired by Drugs while Transporting a Minor, Failure of Vehicle Driver to Notify Owner of Unattended Vehicle Damage.
SUMMONSES:
10/08/23 – Joshua David Dixon, 22, of Lexington Park, MD, by Dep. Darrell Stewart for Assault Second Degree.
10/10/23 – Martrel Aloysius Mason, 22, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Daniel Sidorowicz for Felony Burglary Third Degree and Assault Second Degree.
WARRANTS:
10/11/23 – Steven Matthew Murza, 22, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Cpl. Vincent Pontorno for Burglary 4th Degree of a Dwelling.
10/12/23 – Dwight Kyle Rodgers, 32, of Charlotte Hall, MD, by Cpl. Vincent Pontorno, for Felony Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree. (no photo)
10/12/23 – Richard Allen Roloson, 66, of No Fixed Address, by Dep. Joseph Senatore, for CDS: Possession not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.