LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,650 Calls for Service (CFS) from 10-9-2023 through 10-15-2023.

ARRESTS:

Dexter Storm Matthews

10/07/23 – Dexter Storm Matthews, 54, of Lexington Park, MD, by Dep. Darrell Stewart, for Assault Second Degree.

Oliver Glenn Malone III

10/09/23 – Oliver Glenn Malone III, 46, of Lexington Park, MD, by Cpl. Rachael Roszell, for Felony Burglary Second Degree, Trespassing on Private Property, Theft < $ 100 (two counts).

Timiko Elrico Ressie Norris

10/09/23 – Timiko Elrico Ressie Norris, 48, of Callaway, MD, by Dep. Ryan McLean, for Assault Second Degree.

10/09/23 – Gregory James Powell, 30, of Lusby, MD, by Dep. Brandon Reynolds, for Handgun on Persona and Possession of a Firearm without a Serial Number. (no photo)

Basir Ahmed Fuller

10/10/23 – Basir Ahmed Fuller, 18, of Waldorf, MD, by Cpl. Shaun Shelko, for Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

Ashley Marie White

10/11/23 – Ashley Marie White, 39, of Leonardtown, MD, by Sgt. Angela Delozier for Assault Second Degree (two counts), Indecent Exposure, and Disorderly Conduct.

DUIs:

10/07/23 – Bridgette Anne Heidelbach, 35, of Charlotte Hall, MD, by Dep. Paul Rodriguez, for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision.

Kristin Lacey Dziergowski

10/07/23 – Kristin Lacey Dziergowski, 35, of California, MD, by DFC. Max Schell for Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle while Impaired by Drugs while Transporting a Minor, Failure of Vehicle Driver to Notify Owner of Unattended Vehicle Damage.

SUMMONSES:

10/08/23 – Joshua David Dixon, 22, of Lexington Park, MD, by Dep. Darrell Stewart for Assault Second Degree.

10/10/23 – Martrel Aloysius Mason, 22, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Daniel Sidorowicz for Felony Burglary Third Degree and Assault Second Degree.

WARRANTS:

Steven Matthew Murza

10/11/23 – Steven Matthew Murza, 22, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Cpl. Vincent Pontorno for Burglary 4th Degree of a Dwelling.

10/12/23 – Dwight Kyle Rodgers, 32, of Charlotte Hall, MD, by Cpl. Vincent Pontorno, for Felony Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree. (no photo)

Richard Allen Roloson

10/12/23 – Richard Allen Roloson, 66, of No Fixed Address, by Dep. Joseph Senatore, for CDS: Possession not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.