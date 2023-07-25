LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has recently released its DUI arrests from July 4-22, 2023. The arrests include a total of 8 drivers charged with a range of offenses from driving without proper authorization to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs while transporting a minor.

On July 4th, Reyes Beltran Reinaldo, 41-year-old from Oxon Hill, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without proper license and authorization, and driving while impaired by alcohol. (photo unavailable)

Christopher Andrew Renick

On July 6th, Christopher Andrew Renick, 28-year-old from La Plata, was charged with second-degree assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol while transporting a minor, and various other traffic violations.

Regina Danielle Huff

On July 11th, Regina Danielle Huff, 47-year-old from Leonardtown, was charged with a range of offenses including reckless driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired by alcohol.

Wendy Sue Alls

On July 15th, Wendy Sue Alls, 44-year-old from California, MD, was charged with negligent driving, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

On July 18th, Sean Michael Phillips, 31-year-old from Lexington Park, was charged with a range of offenses including driving while under the influence of controlled substances, reckless driving, and driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol. (photo unavailable)

Leigh Ellen Conn

On July 20th, Leigh Ellen Conn, 39-year-old from Patuxent River, MD, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol.

Cameron Jay Snyder

On July 21st, Cameron Jay Snyder, 21-year-old from Prince Frederick, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol.

Benjamin Joseph Culbert

On July 22nd, Benjamin Joseph Culbert, 33-year-old from Lusby, was charged with a range of offenses including driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without proper authorization, and driving on a revoked license.

