St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office DUI Arrests For January And February 2023

January:

Earl Allen Mayberry Jr.

Jan. 2, 2023: Earl Allen Mayberry Jr., age 51 of Huntingtown, by DFC Hersh #343. Case # 256-23

Jan. 3, 2023: Steve Markowich, age 65 of St. Leonard, by Deputy Reynolds #394. Case # 476-23 (no photo available)

Shawn Lamont Brown

Jan. 7, 2023: Shawn Lamont Brown, age 56 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Welch #399. Case # 1066-23

Jan. 9, 2023: Jermaine Antoine Courtney, age 33 of Newburg, by Deputy Cucinotta #393. Case # 1485-23 (no photo available)

Robert Dale Hammett

Jan. 9, 2023: Robert Dale Hammett, age 60 of Hollywood, by DFC Beyer #319. Case # 1482-23

Wayne Robert Johnson

Jan. 12, 2023: Wayne Robert Johnson, age 48 of Charlotte Hall, by Cpl. Shelko # 326. Case # 1997-23

Jan. 18, 2023: Arianna Gabriella Galloza, age 25 of Avenue, by Deputy Wilson #370. Case # 3239-23 (no photo available)

Richard Furman Hutson Jr.

Jan. 18, 2023: Richard Furman Hutson Jr., age 56 of Avenue, by Deputy Dixon #380. Case # 3151-23

Jan. 19, 2023: Liisa Rachelle Holso, age 23 of Great Mills, by Deputy Senatore #404. Case # 3250-23 (no photo available)

Edilsar Roel Gramajo Castillo

Jan. 20, 2023: Edilsar Roel Gramajo Castillo, age 43 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Welch #399. Case # 3628-23

James Jerome Adams

Jan. 22, 2023: James Jerome Adams, age 41 of Great Mills, by Deputy Campbell #408. Case # 3818-23

Todd Patrick Gatton

Jan. 24, 2023: Todd Patrick Gatton, age 39 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Cucinotta #393. Case # 4147-23

Stephanie Brooke Pulsinelli

Jan. 26, 2023: Stephanie Brooke Pulsinelli, age 33 of Lusby, by Cpl. Shelko #326. Case # 4593-23

Adam Duncan Ramey

Jan. 27, 2023: Adam Duncan Ramey, age 38 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Wilhelmi #365. Case # 4804-23

Bryan Anthony Pinette

Jan. 28, 2023: Bryan Anthony Pinette, age 43 of Wentzville, MO, by Deputy Senatore #404. Case # 4988-23

Damari Jayvon Bryan

Jan. 28, 2023: Damari Jayvon Bryan, age 25 of Lexington Park, by DFC Westphal #337. Case # 4994-23

Cody Allen Smith

Jan. 28, 2023: Cody Allen Smith, age 31 of York Springs, PA, by Deputy Wilson #370. Case # 4972-23

Deontre Trycell Shade

Jan. 30, 2023: Deontre Trycell Shade, age 28 of Lexington Park, by DFC Beyer #319. Case # 5320-23

February

Jacob William Murphy

Feb. 2, 2023: Jacob William Murphy, age 25 of Huntingtown, by Deputy Senatore #404. Case # 5852-23

Christopher Donald Nadolski

Feb. 3, 2023: Christopher Donald Nadolski, age 51 of California, by Deputy Senatore #404. Case # 6030-23

Thomas Donahue

Feb. 8, 2023: Thomas Donahue, age 63 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy McLean #400. Case # 7075-23

Deonta Christopher Taylor

Feb. 11, 2023: Deonta Christopher Taylor, age 30 of Waldorf, by Deputy Lawrence #279. Case # 7556-23

Feb. 11, 2023: Jeffrey Scott Gibson, age 32 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Cucinotta #393. Case # 7643-23 (no photo available)

Megan Elaine Edwards

Feb. 14, 2023: Megan Elaine Edwards, age 32 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Tasciotti #398. Case # 8138-23

John Francis Dorsey

Feb. 15, 2023: John Francis Dorsey, age 67 of Lexington Park, by DFC Raley #345. Case # 8305-23

Michael Eugene Hughes

Feb. 22, 2023: Michael Eugene Hughes, age 58 of Hughesville, by Deputy Hill #381. Case # 9736-23

Andrew James Briggs

Feb. 23, 2023: Andrew James Briggs, age 36 of Lusby, by Deputy Ocasio #413. Case # 9933-23

Douglas James McRae

Feb. 26, 2023: Douglas James McRae, age 57 of Brandywine, by Deputy Chase-Johnson #407. Case # 10467-23