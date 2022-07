May:

May 1, 2022: Robert Andrew Barrett, age 42 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Alexander Tasciotti #398, Case # 21921-22

May 3, 2022: Jesse Richard Bowen Jr., age 45 of Lusby, by DFC John Fenwick #338, Case # 22252-22

May 3, 2022: Sierra Ann Vermillion, age 20 of Swan Point, by Deputy Anthony Cucinotta #393, Case # 22299-22 (no photo available)

May 7, 2022: Ian Matthew Frost, age 37 of Lexington Park, by DFC Tyler Westphal #337, Case # 22990-22 (no photo available)

May 9, 2022: Brandon Garrett Baker, age 38 of Tampa, FL, by Deputy James Morgan #384, Case # 23245-22

May 11, 2022: Jayci Rae Cristaudo, age 25 of Mechanicsville, by Cpl. Vincent Pontorno #257, Case # 53052-21 (no photo available)

May 14, 2022: Michael Reid Jr., age 45 of California, by DFC Richard Forbes # 341, Case # 24162-22

May 15, 2022: Daiquarius Jorge Gantt, age 27 of Port Republic, by Deputy Austin Welch #399, Case # 24314-22

May 17, 2022: Ignacio Castillo Torres, age 31 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Raymond Allebach #392, Case # 49514-21

May 19, 2022: Robert Hanson Wathen, age 60 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Blake Haas #367, Case # 25186-22

May 21, 2022: Richard Daniel Brady, age 25 of Bushwood, by Deputy Jessica Wilson #370, Case # 25430-22

May 24, 2022: Julie Lyn Haiss, age 54 of Brandywine, by Deputy Casey Hill #381, Case # 26002-22

May 25, 2022: Royce Theopolis Heigh, age 35 of Lexington Park, by DFC Westphal #337, Case # 26347-22 (no photo available)

May 28, 2022: Jay Marshall John Pilkerton, age 57 of Great Mills, by Deputy Kortnie Marsch #397, Case # 5541-22

May 29, 2022: Marvin Guzman Guzman, age 43 of Lexington Park, by DFC Dianne Hersh #343, Case # 27011-22

May 30, 2022: David Allan Strawder Jr., age 32 of Lexington Park, by DFC Deputy Christopher Palmer #373, Case # 27200-22 (no photo available)

May 31, 2022: Garrett Michael Wallace, age 24 of Leonardtown, by Cpl. Pontorno #257, Case # 27363-22 (no photo available)

June:

June 3, 2022: Brandy Lynn Finley, age 43 of Lexington Park, by DFC Shawn Shelko #326, Case # 28109-22

June 4, 2022: Jermaine Corteius Goldring, age 37 of Hughesville, by Deputy Toni Hunsinger #385, Case # 28271-22

June 5, 2022: Michael Lee Hurry II, age 41 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Cucinotta #393, Case # 28362-22 (no photo available)

June 13, 2022: Nathan Joseph Treutler, age 20 of Hollywood, by Deputy John Fenwick #338, Case # 29974-22

June 15, 2022: Carly Ann Morgan, age 27 of Lusby, by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn #350, Case # 30249-22

June 17, 2022: Brandon Michael Gohl, age 39 of Lusby, by Deputy Thomas Deinert #401, Case # 30711-22

June 19, 2022: Brandon Jemal Morgan, age 35 of Lexington Park, by DFC John Fenwick #338, Case # 31042-22 (no photo available)

June 23, 2022: Eric Douglas Fortner, age 42 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Brandon Reynolds #394, Case # 31938-22

June 26, 2022: Gilarado Rene Jimenez, age 44 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Welch #399, Case # 32276-22 (no photo available)