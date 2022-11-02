St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office DUI Arrests For September & October 2022

Sept. 1, 2022: Joel Kelly Nash, age 41 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Lawrence #279, Case # 44399-22

Joel Kelly Nash

Sept. 2, 2022: Shannon Lee Middleton, age 51 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 44556-22

Shannon Lee Middleton

Sept. 3, 2022: Jacobo Valencia, age 27 of Leomister, MA, by Deputy Tasciotti #398, Case # 44734-22 (no photo available)

Sept. 5, 2022: Aaron Kelly Ebron, age 29 of Clinton, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 45243-22

Aaron Kelly Ebron

Sept. 6, 2022: Marvin Estuardo Hernandez Mata, age 20 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Kril #382, Case # 45290-22

Marvin Estuardo Hernandez Mata

Sept. 6, 2022: Chad Allan Deitz, age 42 of California, by DFC Rycyzyn #350, Case # 45547-22

Chad Allan Deitz

Sept. 7, 2022: Victoria Sue Russell, age 54 of Leonardtown, by DFC Rycyzyn #350, Case # 45801-22

Victoria Sue Russell

Sept. 8, 2022: Dustin Jacob Lagana, age 24 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 45879-22

Dustin Jacob Lagana

Sept. 8, 2022: Judith Carol McFaden, age 66 of La Plata, by Deputy Palmer #373, Case # 46042-22

Judith Carol McFaden

Sept. 9, 2022: Harry Eugene Wood, age 70 of Dameron, by Deputy Kril #382, Case # 46242-22

Harry Eugene Wood

Sept. 18, 2022: Rudolph Mason Johnson Jr., age 27 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Welch #399, Case # 47907-22 (no photo available)

Sept. 18, 2022: Elias Hernandez, age 39 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Haas #367, Case # 47745-22

Elias Hernandez

Sept. 20, 2022: Patrick O’Neal Johnson, age 55 of Waldorf, by Deputy Wilson #370, Case # 48273-22

Patrick O’Neal Johnson

Sept. 25, 2022: Ceva Laurel Scott, age 25 of California, by DFC Rycyzyn #350, Case # 49064-22 (no photo available)

Sept. 25, 2022: Brandon Alonzo Jones, age 32 of Washington DC, by Deputy Senatore #404, Case # 49046-22

Brandon Alonzo Jones

Sept. 26, 2022: Amy Leigh Burke, age 36 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Kirscht #395, Case # 49354-22

Amy Leigh Burke

Sept. 30, 2022: Lionell Demetrius Somerville, age 36 of Hollywood, by Deputy Welch #399, Case # 50372-22 (no photo available)

Oct. 2, 2022: Fred Allen Blackwell, age 45 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Campbell #408, Case # 50538-22 (no photo available)

Oct. 2, 2022: Susana Kravetz Busitzky, age 60 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Fleenor #388, Case # 50639-22 (no photo available)

Oct. 7, 2022: Robert Lawrence East, age 64 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Shubrooks #389, Case # 51553-22

Robert Lawrence East

Oct. 8, 2022: Cory Nicholas Higgs Carter, age 31 of Clements, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 51662-22 (no photo available)

Oct. 8, 2022: Andrew Stamey, age 41 of Hollywood, by Deputy Chase-Johnson #407, Case # 51723-22

Andrew Stamey

Oct. 15, 2022: Erick Arael Vasquez Sosa, age 40 of Hyattsville, by Deputy Campbell #408, Case # 52902-22

Erick Arael Vasquez Sosa

Oct. 21, 2022: Zakahri Zithem Weems, age 25 of Lusby, by Deputy Tasciotti #398, Case # 54024-22

Zakahri Zithem Weems

Oct. 25, 2022: Dina Arlene Geilenkirchen, age 51 of Lusby, by Deputy Tasciotti #398, Case # 54741-22

Dina Arlene Geilenkirchen

Oct. 28, 2022: Courtney D. Johnson, age 50 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Senatore #404, Case #55400-22

Courtney Johnson

Oct. 29, 2022: Stephen Allen Elo, age 39 of Lexington Park, by Dep. Truss #402, Case # 55764-22 (no photo available)

Oct. 29, 2022: Michael Thomas Mead, age 58 of Hughesville, by Cpl. Smith #306, Case # 55593-22

Michael Thomas Mead

Oct. 30, 2022: Brittany Jenae Jameson, age 29 of Leonardtown, by Dep. Salas #358, Case # 55782-22 (no photo available)

Oct. 30, 2022: Jessica Lorra Schulkins-Gottshalk, age 47 of Leonardtown, by Dep. Truss #402, Case # 55880-22 (no photo available)