DUI Arrests:

James George Butchko Jr

June 15, 2023: James George Butchko Jr, age 50 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Reynolds #394, Case #31800-23

Michael Andre Artayet

June 16, 2023: Michael Andre Artayet, age 62 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Dixon #380. Case #32063-23

June 20, 2023: Andrea Nicole Campbell, age 42 of St. Inigoes, by Deputy Marsch #397. Case #32592-23 No photo available.

Myron Anthony Nelson

June 23, 2023: Myron Anthony Nelson, age 56 of Solomons, by Deputy Myers #364. Case # 33245-23

Jakob Christopher Fairfax

June 28, 2023: Jakob Christopher Fairfax, age 21 of Park Hall, by Deputy Reynolds #394. Case #34317-23

July 1, 2023: Jose Alfredo Figueroa Figueroa, age 25 of Hyattsville, by Deputy Salas #358. Case #35036-23 No Photo Available.

Manuel Antonio Hernandez Ticas

July 2, 2023: Manuel Antonio Hernandez Ticas, age 26 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Grant #412. Case #35148-23

Robert Thomas Miedzinski

July 2, 2023: Robert Thomas Miedzinski, age 39 of Hollywood, by Deputy Deinert #401. Case #35169-23