LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 28, 2023) – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are

investigating a crash that killed a woman in Hollywood, MD.

At 7:55 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, Deputies responded to the southbound lane of the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A female victim, identified as Tammy Lynn Boyle, 61, of Hollywood, MD, was declared deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road, north of Airport Road when she was struck by one or more vehicles. A 2014 Toyota Sienna, being operated by a 51-year-old male resident of Lusby, was involved in the collision and remained on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction team has assumed the investigation and is requesting eyewitness assistance from the public. If you were traveling in the area and witnessed anything, please contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at

vincent.pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 2337.