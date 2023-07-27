ON VIEW ARREST:

Demetrius Roshawn Puifory

7/21/2023 – Demetrius Roshawn Puifory, age 44 of California, MD, was charged with Assault Second Degree, Assault 2nd/DOC Employee etc.

WARRANTS SERVED:

Erin Nicolle Battle

7/10/2023 – Erin Nicolle Battle, age 29 of Waldorf was charged with Murder First Degree, Firearm Use/Fel Violent Crime, Accessory after the Fact Murder 1st, and Accessory after the Fact Murder 2nd.

David Allen Brooks

7/19/2023 – David Allen Brooks, age 26 of Hollywood was charged with Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, Arson Threat, Firearm Use/Felon-Violent Crime.

Tyrell Lamar Douglas

7/19/2023 – Tyrell Lamar Douglas, age 25 with no fixed address was charged with Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree x3, Theft less than $100, Property Destruction – $1,000.

7/19/2023 Patrick Leon Short, age 55 of Lexington Park was charged with Robbery, Assault Second Degree x2, Theft $100 to $1,500

7/19/2023 – Shirley Jean Vermillion, age 35 of Callaway was charged with CDS Para-Delivery to Minor, Neglect of Minor x2, and CDS Poss w/I Dist: Narc.

Trevan Desales Gant

7/19/2023 – Trevan Desales Gant, age 20 of Lexington Park was charged with Firearm Poss W/Felon Convict, Reg Firearm: Illegal Poss, Possession of Firearm Minor, Handgun on Person.

CRIMINAL SUMMONS:

7/16/2023 – Mary Susan Stultz, age 53 of Lexington Park was issued a criminal summons for Animal Cruelty.