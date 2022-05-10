St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Assault- On April 21, 2022, Dep. N. Hill responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 27 of Great Mills, threw several items at the victim before punching the victim, causing visible injury to the victim’s shoulder. Brooks was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Dimitri Paul Brooks

Escape- On April 21, 2022, Zachary Anthony Faxon, age 32 of Lexington Park, was receiving court ordered treatment as part of his incarceration, when he fled on foot from the treatment facility. Faxon was apprehended by correctional officers and charged with Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. Haas.

Zachary Anthony Faxon

Theft- On April 21, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi was in the 45400 block of Miramar Way in California, assisting with a vehicle stop, when a citizen altered him to an in-progress incident. Wilhelmi then observed a male fleeing the store. Dep. Wilhelmi followed the individual and located a shopping cart containing computers and clothing. The individual was detained and he provided deputies with a false name. The individual was later identified as Richard Alvin Nolan III, age 34 of Lusby. Investigation determined Nolan had stolen an air fryer the previous day. Nolan was arrested and charged with Theft, Theft Scheme and Fraud-Avoid Prosecution.

Richard Alvin Nolan III

Theft/Assault/Resisting Arrest- On April 22, 2022, Cpl. Beishline responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported theft and assault. Investigation determined Evan Michael Clarke, age 21 of Great Mills, entered the business and placed numerous bottles of alcohol in a backpack. The victim attempted to stop Clarke, at which time he attempted to strike the victim. Clarke then knocked several bottles off the shelf, breaking the bottles. Cpl. Beishline observed Clarke in the area however Clarke fled into the woods. Cpl. Beishline located Clarke in the woods, and attempted to take him into custody. Clarke refused to follow commands, place his hands behind his back, and attempted to push Cpl. Beishline. Clarke was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, Resisting Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful Order.

Evan Michael Clarke

Assault- On April 22, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 44500 block of Reeder Sanders Lane in Hollywood, for the reported check the welfare. Contact was made with the victim had sustained a laceration to the face that was bleeding. Investigation determined Ryan Andrew Murray, age 36 of Hollywood, purposely bumped into the victim during an argument, knocking the victim to the ground. Murray was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Ryan Andrew Murray

Violation of Peace Order- On April 22, 2022, Dep. Allebach responded to the 46100 block of Leesa Court in Lexington Park, for the reported peace order violation. Investigation determined Mario Alberto Hernandez-Maldonado, age 22 of Lexington Park, violated a valid court order by being on the victim’s property. Hernandez-Maldonado was arrested and charged with Peace Order/Fail to Comply. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On April 23, 2022, DFC. Fenwick responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Duron Matthew Chase, age 34 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Chase was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Duron Matthew Chase

Assault- On April 23, 2002, Dep. Cucinotta responded to the 36600 block of Holly Field Lane in Chaptico, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Gabriel Eduardo Salm Garay, age 22 of Chaptico, used a skateboard to strike the victim repeatedly in the head and neck area. The victim also advised Garay used his hands to strike the victim repeatedly. Visible injury was observed to the victim’s head, knees, and arms. Garay was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Gabriel Eduardo Salm Garay

Assault- On April 24, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 45000 block of Daugherty Court in California, for the reported assault. Upon arrival Dep. Morgan could hear an active disturbance and items being thrown. Investigation determined Myresha Dionna Woodland, age 26 of California, assaulted the victim by striking and scratching the victim on the face and neck. The victim’s clothes were also ripped. Woodland was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Child Abuse- On April 26, 2022, Dep. C. Hill responded to the 49000 block of Harry James Road in Ridge, for the reported assault. The victim advised Stephen Scott Clark, age 59 of Ridge, forcibly cut the victim’s hair and struck the victim on the shoulder and head, and pushed the victim onto the ground. The victim displayed visible injury to the the forehead and elbow, as well as cut hair was observed on the ground. Contact was made with a second victim who advised Clark struck the victim in the head multiple times with a closed fist, causing injury to the victim’s head. Clark was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Abuse and Assault. (No Photograph Available)

Child Abuse- On April 26, 2002, Dep. C. Hill responded to the 49000 block of Harry James Road in Ridge, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Roxanne Mary Clark, age 46 of Ridge, pushed the victim and grabbed the victim by the hair. A struggle ensued and the victim was knocked to the ground and once on the ground Clark grabbed the victim’s shoulders, shaking the victim, causing the victim’s head to strike the ground multiple times. Clark was arrested and charged with Child Abuse and Assault.

Roxanne Mary Clark

Assault- On April 26, 2022, Dep. Mclean responded to the 43900 block of Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Francis Allen Broome, age 56 of Hollywood, pushed both victims and struck one victim in the face with a souvenir bat, causing visible injury. Broome was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Francis Allen Broome

Assault/Property Destruction- On April 28, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 45000 block of Church Drive in California, for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined Kendra Nicole Brooks, age 34 of Lexington Park, scratched the victim’s arm during a disagreement and used scissors to cut and destroy the victim’s shoes. Brooks was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Kendra Nicole Brooks

Assault- On April 30, 2022, DFC. Snyder responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jordan William Gladwell, age 19 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim, causing visible injury. Gladwell then pushed another victim who attempted to stop the assault. The second victim was pushed into a wall, during the incident. Gladwell was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Jordan William Gladwell

Peace Order Violation- On May 2, 2022, Dep. Hudson responded to the 42200 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported peace order violation. Investigation determined Michael Andre Artayet, age 62 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by ripping up the order, and throwing the trash in the victim’s yard. Artayet was arrested and charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply.

Michael Andre Artayet

05/02/22- On May 2, 2022, Dep. Mclean responded to the 46800 block of Flower Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Marcus Meshach Whalen, age 22 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim’s arms and pushing the victim into a door, breaking the door. Visible injury was observed to the victim and Whalen was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Marcus Meshach Whalen

Assault- On May 3, 2022, Cpl. Pontorno responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Leonard Charles Hall, age 27 of no fixed address, and Diamante Raquan Butler, age 24 of Lexington Park, entered into a mutual assault and punched each other. Both Hall and Butler were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Diamante Raquan Butler

Leonard Charles Hall

Warrants:

04/08/22- Deandre Terille Taylor, age 33 of Bushwood- CDS: Distribute Narcotics and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Deandre Terille Taylor

04/13/22- Marcus Pedro Maurice Johnson, age 29 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession of Marijuana More than 10 Grams and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Marcus Pedro Maurice Johnson

04/26/22- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 28 of Piney Point- Trespass: Private Property and Theft by DFC. Forbes# 341.

Zachary Kenneth Lengfield

04/27/22- Mark Anthony Barber, age 39 of Lusby- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Mark Anthony Barber

04/28/22- Joseph William Brooks Jr., age 23 of Bryans Road- Driving on Suspended License by Cpl. Pontorno# 257. (No Photograph Available)

05/02/22- Lucas Graham Hockaday, age 21 of Leonardtown- Failure to Appear/Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Lucas Graham Hockaday

05/02/22- Jorge Alexander Suarez-Cerquera, age 27 of Lexington Park- Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Jorge Alexander Suarez-Cerquera

05/02/22- Kaia Johnnae Goodman, age 24 of Lusby- Contempt by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Kaia Johnnae Goodman

05/02/22- Sheba Marie Young, age 42 of Lusby- Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Dep. Schell# 359.

Sheba Marie Young

05/02/22- Eric Rico Miller, age 50 of Silver Spring- Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Cucinotta #393.

Eric Rico Miller

05/03/22- Thomas Manaole Short, age 29 of Clements- Assault 2nd Degree and Escape by Dep. Wilson# 370.

Thomas Manaole Short

05/03/22- Jared Joseph Sweitzer, age 20 of Mechanicsville- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime, Handgun in Vehicle and Handgun on Person by Dep. Wilson# 370.

Jared Joseph Sweitzer

05/03/22- Jonathan Antonio Soto, age 34 of Lexington Park- Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Jonathan Antonio Soto

05/03/22- William Alan Adams, age 46 of Dameron- Failure to Appear/Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

William Alan Adams

Juvenile Referrals:

04/25/22- Male age 16 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.

04/28/22- Female age 14 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operations by Cpl. McClure# 299.

04/28/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. McClure# 299.

04/29/22- Male age 13 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

04/29/22- Male age 9 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

04/29/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

04/29/22- Male age 15 of California- Threats of Bodily Harm/Disturbing Classes by Cpl. Davis# 197.

04/29/22- Male age 11 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Chase# 346.

04/29/22- Female age 12 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Chase# 346.

04/29/22- Female age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

04/29/22- Female age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

05/04/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault by Cpl. McClure# 299.

05/04/22- Female age 12 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. McClure# 299.

05/05/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property and Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.

05/05/22- Male age 13 of Lexington Park- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.