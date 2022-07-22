St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Theft- On July 14, 2022, DFC. Hersh responded to the 25800 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported burglary to motor vehicle. The victim advised he observed an individual near his unsecured vehicle with his property. The victim approached the individual and retrieved his property. The individual was identified as Marshall Edmond Lewis Jr., age 38 of Lexington Park. Lewis was arrested and charged with Theft and Rogue and Vagabond.

Marshall Edmond Lewis Jr.

Assault- On July 15, 2022, Dep. Lawrence responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Alexis Imani Anderson, age 26 of Lexington Park, punched the victim in the arm and also bit and scratched the victim. The victim had visible injuries from the assault and Anderson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Alexis Imani Anderson

Violate Protective Order- On July 16, 2022, DFC. Fenwick responded to the 40000 block of Old Horse Landing Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Michael Robert Guy, age 44 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by being at the victim’s residence. Guy was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Michael Robert Guy

Assault- On July 17, 2022, Dep. Hudson responded to the 38300 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Christina Carmella Pasquini, age 32 of Hughesville, assaulted the victim by scratching the victim, causing visible injuries. Pasquini was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Violate Protective Order- On July 18, 2022, Dep. Fleenor made contact with the victim who provided social media posts sent by Michael Robert Guy, age 44 of Mechanicsville. The social media posts were in violation of a valid court order stating Guy could not contact or harass the victim. Guy was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order and Harassment: a Course of Conduct.

Michael Robert Guy

Disorderly Conduct- On July 19, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 45900 block of Indian Way in Great Mills, for the reported check the welfare of an individual causing a disturbance inside a residence. Deputies made contact with Jessica Lynne Gibson, age 35 of Great Mills. Gibson continued to yell and cause a scene outside getting the attention of several neighbors. Gibson continued her behavior and was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Jessica Lynne Gibson

Violate Protective Order- On July 19, 2022, Dep. Kirscht made contact with the victim who provided him with social media posts where Michael Robert Guy, age 44 of Mechanicsville, was attempting to contact the victim in violation of a valid court order. Guy was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order and Harassment: a Course of Conduct.

Michael Robert Guy

Warrants Served:

07/14/22- Jennifer Ann Sprague, age 56 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395. (No Photograph Available)

07/14/22- Brian Richard Russell, age 63 of Great Mills- Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

Brian Richard Russell

07/14/22- Calvin Ben Jones, age 71 of Leonardtown- Driving Without a License by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

Calvin Ben Jones

07/15/22- Derrick Lee Scott, age 36 of Lexington Park- Arson/Threat by Dep. Kril# 382.

Derrick Lee Scott

07/16/22- Rhonda Lee Baker, age 34 of Chaptico- Neglect of Minor, Theft, and Driving While Impaired by Cpl. Knott# 234.

Rhonda Lee Baker

07/17/22- Raymond Francis Chase, age 68 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by DFC. Schell# 359.

Raymond Francis Chase

07/18/22- Tyler Allen Paige Dloughy, age 26 of no fixed address- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Tyler Allen Paige Dloughy

07/18/22- Marcus Meshach Whalen, age 22 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Marcus Meshach Whalen

07/21/22- Robert Gerry Jones, age 59 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Jerew# 372.

Robert Gerry Jones

Juvenile Referrals:

07/14/22- Female age 17 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. T. Snyder# 342.

07/17/22- Female age 17 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Dixon# 380.

07/19/22- Female age 16 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Welch# 399.

07/19/22- Male age 15 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Welch# 399.

07/19/22- Male age 16 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Welch# 399.