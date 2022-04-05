On View Arrests:

Property Destruction- On March 28, 2022, Dep. Palmer responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined Franklin Lee Russell, age 26 of Hollywood, struck a window in the dayroom several times, cracking the glass. Russell was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property.

Violation of Protective Order- On March 29, 2022, Dep. Hunsinger responded to the 22500 block of Old Rolling Road on California, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Steffen Zachary Monger, age 31 of California, violated a valid court order by being at the victim’s address. Monger was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order. On March 30, 2022, Dep. Cucinotta responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Monger contacted the victim by telephone while incarcerated at the detention center. Monger was charged with Violation of Protective Order.

Assault- On March 29, 2022, Dep. Luffey responded to the 30000 block of Dudley Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault involving a knife. Investigation determined Marcus Alexzander Lewis, age 19 of Mechanicsville, lunged toward to the victim causing the victim to flee and barricade herself in a room. Lewis obtained a knife and pursued the victim. No injuries were reported and Lewis was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Warrants Served:

03/28/22- Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, age 26 of Prince Frederick- Sex Abuse Minor-House/Family by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

03/29/22- Deatre Marquis Perkins, age 26 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession of Marijuana Plus 10 Grams, CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute and Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

03/29/22- Austin Dylan Winbush, age 21 of no fixed address- Regulated Firearm/Illegal Possession by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

03/29/22- Marcus Alexzander Lewis, age 19 of Mechanicsville- Trespass: Posted Property by Dep. Luffey# 352.

03/30/22- Kashif Delouis Dyson, age 37 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree ( 7 counts) by Dep. Wilson# 370.

03/31/22- Arkeem Ali Settle, age 31 of Capitol Heights- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Buded# 325.

Juvenile Referrals:

03/25/22-Male age 14 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree and Affray by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.

03/30/22- Male age 14 of Leonardtown- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Deinert# 401.

03/30/22- Female age 16 of California- Theft by Dep. Dixon# 380.

03/31/22- Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Katulich# 363.

04/02/22- Female age 15 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

04/02/22- Female age 17 of Lexington Park- Driving Without a License and Failure to Stop at Red Traffic Signal by Dep. Kirscht# 395.