St. Mary's County WARM Program Seeks Volunteer Drivers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – With colder weather settling in, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is seeking volunteer drivers for the Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM) program, which provides emergency shelter during winter months for homeless individuals in St. Mary’s County.

DAHS coordinates transportation for the WARM program, to include the recruitment and scheduling of volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week while WARM is operational. Volunteer drivers are divided into evening and morning shifts. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Church of Ascension at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to their host site for the evening. Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7 a.m. the next morning to transport guests back to the Church of the Ascension.

The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies, and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless citizens during the coldest months of the year. The first WARM season took place in October 2009, and since has become very successful with over 50 participating churches working together to provide food and shelter. WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services and Department of Public Works & Transportation, as well as with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Pyramid Walden, Three Oaks Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. This year’s WARM season began Sunday, November 12, 2023, and will end Sunday March 31, 2024.

This is your opportunity to make a difference for those experiencing homelessness in our community. To volunteer, contact Ursula Harris at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1658, vis email to Ursula.Harris@stmaryscountymd.gov.