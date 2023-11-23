St. Mary's Little League Announces Black Friday Sale

CALIFORNIA, Md. – St. Mary’s Little League is excited to announce its first-ever Black Friday Sale! On Friday, November 24th, from 10 am to 11 am only, families can save 25% on all registration costs. This incredible opportunity is the perfect way to get your little leaguer signed up for the upcoming season and start preparing for some home run fun!

“We’re thrilled to offer this special Black Friday deal to our community,” said Casey Alexander, Treasurer of St. Mary’s Little League. “We know that registration fees can be a barrier for some families, and we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joys of playing baseball and softball.”

To take advantage of the Black Friday Sale, simply visit the St. Mary’s Little League website at 10 am on November 24: https://sports.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=521495

St. Mary’s Little League is a non-profit organization that provides recreational baseball and softball leagues for children of all ages. The league is committed to providing a safe, fun, and competitive environment for all players.