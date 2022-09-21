LEONARDTOWN, Md. — St. Mary’s Ryken High School 9th grader Ava Chadwick was recently named a Broadcom Masters Top 300 Youth Scientist in the nation.

The program is a premier STEM competition for middle and high school students.

“It meant a lot to me to be honored as a Broadcom master because this was my first science fair,” said Ava Chadwick. “I feel like this really boosted my confidence in STEM knowledge. I think to myself I can go pretty far with this, so why not keep going.”

Chadwick was one of 1,807 entrants competing for this honor after winning the Prince George’s Area Science Fair in the 8th grade. Her project title was Hitting Harder: Composite vs. Aluminum.

Her project explained the difference between composite softball bats and aluminum softball bats which combined her passion for softball and science.

Ava started her journey to becoming a Broadcom master with her 8th-Grade science fair, she said. Ava then worked her way through the regional competition for Broadcom until she got to the Prince George’s Area Science Fair, she said. Then, she officially entered the contest after learning about her eligibility.

To become a nominee for this honor, the student must show that they are among the top 10% of 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade student participants at a STEM fair.

Each Nominee received a special Broadcom MASTERS swag item in their packets. All nominees who enter are eligible to receive a bumper sticker and other prizes, including a special edition booklet of Invention and Innovation articles from Science News for Students, courtesy of the Lemelson Foundation. Entrants join the Society alumni network.

All Top 300 masters receive $125 courtesy of DoD STEM. Top 300 masters also receive an award ribbon; digital Science News family subscription; Broadcom masters backpack and decal; Invention Journal, courtesy of The Lemelson Foundation, and a solar charger from Jeff Glassman, CEO of Covington Capital Management.

After winning the contest and earning these prizes, Ava plans on continuing to do experiments to further her STEM knowledge, she said.

Along with doing experiments, she will continue to compete as a travel softball player for the Gold Post Hurricanes.

