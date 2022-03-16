BRANDYWINE, Md. – Maryland State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died and another was injured Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Branch Avenue at Moores Road in Brandywine, Maryland, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Cynthia Lorraine Thompson, 39, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was traveling north on Branch Avenue toward Moores Road. At the same time, a black Acura MDX was traveling south on Branch Avenue toward Moores Road.

Investigators believe Thompson attempted to turn left onto Moores Road and traveled directly into the path of the Acura. The Acura crashed into the passenger side of the Chevrolet Corvette. The passenger of the Chevrolet Corvette, identified as James Courtney Jr., 48, of Washington, D.C. was declared deceased at the scene.

Thompson was transported to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. No other injuries were reported. No charges have been filed. Upon completion of the investigation, troopers will review the case with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.

The southbound lanes of Branch Avenue were closed until 1:15 a.m. following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident.