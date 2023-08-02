State Police Investigating The Discovery Of A Body In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating the discovery of a body yesterday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a body located on the grass along the onramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue (Maryland Route 5). The individual had been declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County emergency medical personnel.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region, along with crime scene technicians, responded to the scene. Troopers from the Crash Team also responded and are assisting with the investigation. The decedent has not been positively identified. The road was temporarily closed while the scene was processed.

The case remains under investigation.