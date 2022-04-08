BALTIMORE, Md. – Statement from Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on SB387/HB425 banning ghost guns in Maryland becoming law:

“Ghost guns have become a rapidly growing threat to public safety. Easy to assemble kits are available over the Internet. Violent felons, children, and abusers are obtaining these lethal guns in ever larger numbers. Not only are these weapons dangerous, these unserialized, untraceable firearms hinder law enforcement’s efforts to solve gun crimes. Our law banning ghost guns in Maryland will save lives.

“Ridding our streets, our communities, and our schools of illegal, deadly guns has been a priority for our office for many years. We have successfully fought back multiple challenges to Maryland’s Gun Safety Act. We have charged and put in prison violent criminals, and we have seized numerous illegal firearms. And today, our state has taken another step to make our communities safer.

“We appreciate the work of Senator Lee, Delegate Lopez and legislative leadership in this important achievement.”