BALTIMORE – Congressman Steny Hoyer (MD-05) joined Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic Nominee for Governor Wes Moore, and Democratic candidates for a Get Out The Vote rally yesterday morning in Baltimore, Maryland.

Below is a transcript of his remarks:

“Alright, we are going to have a party! I am so pleased to be here in Baltimore! You know, I come from way down south, Prince George’s County, Calvert County, St. Mary’s County, Anne Arundel County in the house, Charles County in the house. I am glad to be here.

“This is a serious time in America. This is a dangerous time in America. Yesterday, I was in San Francisco California, campaigning for some of our candidates. I want you to think of Paul Pelosi today. I want you to pray for Paul Pelosi today. I want you to pray for our Speaker, Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi.

“I want you to think upon the environment that has been created in America by some who would bring us down, who would pit one another against one another. Who would degrade our Constitution, our Declaration, and our proposition that all men and women are created equal.

“We say those truths are self-evident, but they are not self-executed. It is up to us to make sure that America survives the hate and the division that too many purvey in our country. That’s what this election is about. That’s what the election of 2020 was about. That is why each of us as Americans has a personal responsibility to make sure that America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave.

“We must not let it become the land of the liars and the land of the purveyors of violence. We must not let that happen. Our forefathers gave their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. We need to give everything we think is necessary to make sure that Maryland is led by a person — not a ‘Qanon wacko’ as our governor has said— by a man of principle, a man of strength, a man of empathy, Wes Moore.

“He lived a brief part of his life in Takoma, Maryland. Takoma Park, the region where I lived. Then, he came to the region where most of you live in, the northern part of our state, Baltimore, and its surroundings. He knows our state and he knows our character. The good news is that the people of Maryland know Wes Moore’s character.

“A leader in the battle of man who will preserve our freedom, Wes Moore. A leader of the 82 Airborne, Wes Moore. Wes Moore could have made millions but choose to head up Robin Hood to help those in need – to lift up.

“That’s what our faith teaches us to reach out to the homeless, reach out to those who are naked, reach out to those who need a lift up, not a handout.

“That is what Wes Moore is about, and that’s why you and I are in this moment because we know that Maryland needs Wes Moore, and we know that America needs the kind of principled leadership, committed leadership, truthful leadership, charitable leadership that Wes Moore, Aruna Miller, Anthony Brown, and Brooke Leriman will bring to our state.

“I’ve been to some 40 states and some 60 districts over the last few weeks to make sure that the Congress of the United States stays true to our Constitution, our Declaration, and to the people. You heard John Sarbanes say what we’ve done over the last 18 or 20 months with only a four-vote majority in the House of Representatives, what we’ve done is not ideological, left or right, conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat, what we’ve done is lift up the people, put money in our pockets, put kids in schools, shots in arms – we are here without masks, why? Because we passed the American Rescue Plan and [administered] six hundred million shots.

“America needs this, each one of us is in this battle. Lincoln said at another time we were engaged in a Civil War to determine if that nation or any nation so conceived can long endure…in many ways, we are in that battle.

“Unfortunately, and sadly, sometimes violently – an insurrection, urged by the President of the United States, who invited people to come to Washington and then deployed them to the Capitol of the United States to undermine our Constitution and the President of the United States, he did it with lies and violence, and he said go down there and ‘stop the steal’ and ‘fight like hell.’

“I don’t know the man who went into the Pelosi home two nights ago but he had that ringing in his ear: ‘fight like hell.’

“I don’t want you to fight like hell, I want you to vote. Vote, vote, vote. God bless all of you!”