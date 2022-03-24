Stephen Joseph Cook

Stephen Joseph Cook, 73 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on March 05, 2022 at his home.

He was born on December 11, 1948 in Webster, Missouri to the late George Isaac Cook and Marie Perez.

Stephen enlisted in the Army on May 6, 1968 and had an honorable discharge on May 5, 1971. He worked as an Electronic Technician for the U.S. Government for over 40 years. He had several hobbies that he enjoyed doing from playing darts and bingo to frequently going around to yard sales looking for something to peek his interest. He was also a huge history buff especially the era of World War II. He loved to volunteer at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and speaking with the Veterans, listening to their stories. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his ex-wife Margaret Cook of Lexington Park, MD, his siblings, George Cook (Margie) of Colorado, James Cook (Freda) of Missouri and brother-in-law Ken Baechel of Massachusetts. St. Mary’s County family, Joe Purcell Jr. (Sharon), Nancy Johnson, Lanette Cowles, Darlene Guy (Joe) and Wanda Lukasik (Rick). He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ann Baechel. He also has many nieces and nephews that loved and will miss him very much.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Mass at 12:00 p.m., at St. George Episcopal Church at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20692 and interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Second Hope Rescue, P.O. Box 137, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

