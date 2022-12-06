Steven A. Hall Sworn In as St. Mary's County Sheriff

Clerk of the Court Debra Burch administers the Oath of Office to Sheriff Steven A. Hall

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Captain Steven A. Hall was sworn in on Monday evening to become the new Sheriff of St. Mary’s County.

Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks over his career, working in every division of the agency.

Sheriff Hall is the 135th person to hold the office of Sheriff in St. Mary’s County dating back to 1637.

With a new sheriff taking office, the agency’s deputies also renewed their oaths of office at Monday’s ceremony held at Leonardtown High School.

Sheriff Hall leads the oath of office for Sheriff’s Office deputies Sheriff Hall addresses the deputies