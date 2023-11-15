Stevens Represents Seahawks Volleyball On All-United East Volt Division Teams

Credit: Bill Wood

LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office released the 2023 All-United East Conference Volt Division Volleyball Teams Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 14), and senior captain Meghan Stevens (Westminster, Md./Homeschooled) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team on the Second Team.

Meghan Stevens

This is Stevens’ first career postseason honor. The 5-7 outside hitter paced the Seahawks with 319 digs, 278 points, and 233 kills. She also ranked third on the team with 38 service aces and fifth with 13.0 total blocks and 12 block assists. Stevens recorded nine double-doubles this season, including registering six straight double-doubles between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28.

Stevens wrapped up her career with 733 digs, 578 points, 481 kills, 83 aces, 71 assists, 24.0 total blocks, and 20 block assists.

She tallied career-bests of 25.5 points and 22 kills in a five-set neutral site win over Notre Dame of Maryland University (Sept. 16) while posting career-highs of 29 digs and five assists against Lancaster Bible College (Oct. 21). Stevens also collected a career-best three blocks (3 block assists) at Hood College (Sept. 6).

St. Mary’s College finished the 2023 campaign with a 12-16 (2-4 UEC) overall record and finished as the No. 4 seed in the 2023 United East Conference Volt Division Championship Tournament. The Seahawks bowed out in the semifinals at No. 1 seed Gallaudet University (Nov. 7).

The 12 victories mark the first time since 2018 that St. Mary’s has notched double-digit wins. The Seahawks gained a conference championship tournament berth for the first time since 2019 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

