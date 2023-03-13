LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library (CCPL) and the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism have again partnered on a special community project. The Story Trail in Pisgah Park will officially open on Saturday, March 25, 2023 with a launch celebration.

The Story Trail is a 1/3 mile-long paved path and has stops along the way with excerpts from a spring-inspired story curated by library staff. The launch event will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 11am – 2pm at Pisgah Park, and will feature guided tours of the trail and special giveaways for participants.

“Our goal with the Story Trail is to encourage literacy, while also instilling a love of the outdoors, and what better way to do that than to partner again with the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism. They have been a wonderful friend to the library, and this project was a great way to put a spotlight on one of the amazing parks in the county,” said Kenneth Wayne Thompson, Executive Director of the library.

“The Parks division is extremely excited to partner with the library on the Story Trail project. Our two agencies share a similar mission and passion for serving the community by providing impactful leisure opportunities for our families to learn and enjoy our parks together. We felt that this would be a great project to support and look forward to continued collaboration and the

development of new and innovative programs that we can collectively offer together,” said Tim Drummond, Chief of Parks with the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism.

The Story Trail is a CCPL Innovation Fund project. Every year the library solicits ideas from staff for new ideas and services for the community, with the winners selected by a staff vote. The Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism provided the location at Pisgah Park, as well as installed the signage for the Story Trail.

The books featured on the Story Trail will be changed on a quarterly basis, and will be specially chosen to encourage a love of reading while enjoying the outdoors. For more information on the Story Trail and the launch event, please visit www.ccplonline.org.

About Charles County Public Library

The Charles County Public Library creates opportunities for our community to engage, discover, and learn. CCPL consists of four library branches, as well as a Mobile Library. CCPL has a staff of more than 100 full-time and part-time employees. Our branches house over 200,000 volumes of printed material, audio books, film, and other documents, and we have an online branch at www.ccplonline.org where we are adding new resources regularly. Currently, there are over 75,000 county residents who have library cards and that number grows every day.

About Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism

The Department of Recreation, Parks & Tourism administers and coordinates all recreational and tourism programs, activities, and special events, as well as park system planning, design, development, and maintenance within Charles County. The Department maintains 4,194 acres of county parkland on 33 parks and 20 indoor recreational facilities. The facilities and programs are diverse in nature providing a wide variety of active and passive recreational opportunities for county residents and visitors alike.