LA PLATA, Md. – On March 2 at the start of the school day, administrators at Milton Somers Middle School notified school resource officers about a fight that had just occurred. The students were separated; however one student was behaving disorderly and refused to comply with administrators.

Officers made efforts to deescalate, but the student made numerous attempts to get away in order to continue the fight. He refused to comply and was placed under arrest, which he actively resisted.

The school had been placed in a hold status due to the incident and an officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the student resisting arrest.

The student, a 14-year-old, was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report for affray, disturbing school operations, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault.

In accordance with Maryland law the student was released to a parent. In addition to criminal charges, he also faces disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact M/Cpl. K. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.