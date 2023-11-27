Susanna "Sue" Mae Nevala

Susanna Mae Nevala, 81, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on November 18, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born on February 9, 1942, in Hollywood, MD to the late Levi and Mary (Newton) Dean and graduated high school from St. Mary’s Academy in 1959.

On April 11, 1964, Sue married her beloved husband, Richard David “Dick” Nevala in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 59 wonderful years of marriage. She and Dick enjoyed travelling throughout the U.S. for many years by motorcycle and in their RV, visiting 47 of 50 states. They also enjoyed annual summer camping trips with their three granddaughters, international trips to the Holy Land, France and England, and cruising the high seas, Sue’s favorite being the Canadian cruises. She loved spending the winter months with friends on the warm Gulf Coast of Texas.

For several years Sue bowled for Hollywood Exxon at Esperanza Lanes in the women’s league. She was also a highly skilled seamstress and made countless beautiful quilts for her family, friends and all the graduating seniors at Faith Bible Church. She attended and served at SAYSF and Faith Bible Church across many ministries over the years, including in the nursery, Sunday school, and leading women’s Bible studies. Sue was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a superb cook, hosting many family meals for holidays, celebrations, and every Sunday after church. Family favorites included her famous salsa recipe, various soups, fresh baked breads, and pork with sauerkraut.

She is survived by her husband, Dick; her sons, Troy Nevala and Brian Nevala (Leslie), all of Leonardtown, MD; sister, Lynn Lumpkins (Earl) of Leonardtown, MD; granddaughters: Rebekah Strong (Levi) of Picayune, MS, Emily VanFossen (Micah) of Athens, AL, and Rachel Hackney (Andrew) of Fredericksburg, VA; her great-grandchildren, Levi Strong, Jr. and Susanna Strong; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Carol Nevala and siblings: Teddy Dean, Doris Knight, and Mary Snavely.

A Memorial Service will be officiated by Pastor Rob McNutt on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Bible Church, 26325 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20653. Interment will be held at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Church, Attention: Finance, 26325 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.