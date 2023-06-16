Suspect Carrying BB Gun Causes Lockdown At Walmart In St. Mary's County

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On June 15, 2023 at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way in California, Maryland for a report of a possible gunman. The incident caused a brief lockdown of the store.

Authorities searched the premises and found no suspect. However, troopers discovered an empty box from a Ruger .177 Caliber Pellet/BB Gun as well as an empty box of Pellets, which investigators believe the suspect was carrying when they left the store.

The entire store was cleared and the suspect was unable to be located. All units have cleared the scene. The Maryland State Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

