David John Graham and William Norris Pickeral

WALDORF, Md. – On December 6 at approximately 3:34 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an individual who was under a camper attempting to steal the catalytic converter.

The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. Patrol officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled.

After a short pursuit on Route 301 south, the suspect vehicle attempted to turn onto Marshall Corner Road but failed to negotiate the turn, striking the guardrail.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle fled on foot but were apprehended by patrol officers.

The suspects, William Norris Pickeral, 35 of Accokeek, and David John Graham, 38 of Accokeek, both had active warrants in Prince George’s and Charles Counties.

Pickeral, who was the driver, was in possession of suspected cocaine and fentanyl valued at $4,600. A handgun was located in plain view in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The tags on the vehicle had been reported stolen in Charles County.

Pickeral was charged with theft, possession with intent to distribute CDS (fentanyl/heroin mix), loaded handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and other charges.

Graham was charged with theft, loaded handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, malicious destruction of property, CDS and other charges.

Pickeral and Graham were transported to the Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment due to the crash, and were later transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

Pickeral and Graham are currently being held without bond. PFC L. Bagwell investigated.