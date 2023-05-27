T.C. Martin Elementary School students Renay Smith, left, and Jordynn Tompros pet a guinea pig visiting from the Humane Society of Charles County. Students and staff held a Penny War while reading “The Lemonade War” during the school’s One Book, One Martin. The nearly $4,000 raised was donated to the humane society.

BRYANTOWN, Md. – At T.C. Martin Elementary School, students have been buzzing about a “war” going on between brother, Evan, and sister, Jessie. The Treski siblings are engaged in a battle to see who can rake in more money from their joint lemonade stand, and Martin quickly became caught up in the drama. It all kicked off in mid-March when the school launched One Book, One Martin, a takeoff on the One Book, One School program. The program calls for each student to receive a copy of the same book to read at home with their families while exploring the novel with their classmates at school.

This year, Martin read “The Lemonade War,” the first book in a series of five penned by Jacqueline Davies. The book follows the story of Evan, the “people person,” and Jessie, who has a mind for numbers, as they run a lemonade stand. The siblings quickly turn their business into a competition.

The book taught students about financial responsibility and how to treat others with respect, including those who can drive you crazy like no one else. “It’s very important to respect your siblings,” Renay Smith, a fifth-grade student said. “Having a sibling is someone you can count on.”

Third grader Jordan Largen of T.C. Martin Elementary School is a member of the K-Kids which raised nearly $4,000 for the Humane Society of Charles County. During a check presenation to humane society officials, students had the opportunity to meet two guinea pigs who live at the shelter.

Students took the book home to read with their parents, returning to school to enter answers to trivia questions for chances to win a prize. “I feel like the kids are on their computers so much,” Assistant Principal Tara Zeier said. “Let’s get back to reading books. So, we put books in their hands.”

Books were sent home in English and Spanish with staff recording chapters that could be listened to by students who didn’t have someone at home to read to them. Teachers in intermediate and primary grades paired up to have older students reading to younger ones. The reading program wrapped up late last month with a schoolwide community service project.

The spirit of the book inspired the K-Kids Club when it was looking for a fundraising activity. The club regularly completes projects to help community organizations. The club sponsor, school librarian Melody Philpotts, said the members were interested in a Penny War between classes that would raise money for the Humane Society of Charles County.

With “The Lemonade War” being a hit, Zeier and Philpotts decided to take a page out of the book and wage war — so to speak. Lemonade pitchers were placed in classrooms to collect change with the goal to raise $250 for the humane society. The top two fundraising classes, a primary and an intermediate, would win a pizza party with lemonade and lemon cupcakes.

T.C. Martin Elementary School students Savannah Kosky, left, and Jamahl Harper cuddle a guinea pig visiting the school from the Humane Society of Charles County. Kosky and Harper are members of K-Kids which raised nearly $4,000 for the humane society.

By the second day, Zeier and others found most of the pitchers were already half full. “We have great community support at T.C. Martin,” Zeier said. “Our community supports our school.” The fundraiser earned nearly $4,000 for the humane society — $3,953.48 to be exact. The K-Kids recently presented the check to Shari Olson, executive director of the humane society, and G.G. Stephens, humane educator coordinator, who visited the school with two guinea pigs, Fancy and Lucy.

“They raised quite a bit, that blew us away,” Olson said. “We are so appreciative.” Children and animals make a natural team. “For kids, having pets teaches them empathy and compassion,” Olson said. Taking care of pets also help children learn responsibility, Stephens added.

Kaitlyn Roberson’s fourth-grade class and Anna Lancaster’s second-grade class collected the most in the Penny War earning them the pizza parties.