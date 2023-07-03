Front row, from left to right: Danielle Eldredge; Casey Waldron; Linda Dye; Rachel Griffith; Dawn Wood; Charlotte DeStephano; Taylor Smith; Crystal Moore; Crystal DeMarr; Sharon Strand; Beth Richmond; Kelly Gross.

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Taylor Smith, procurement specialist in the Department of Finance & Budget, Procurement Division as the June 2023 Employee of the Month.

Taylor is being recognized for her excellent internal customer service with other departments while navigating new processes and procedures during the Workday rollout. She is always willing to take a call, answer questions and walk her interdepartmental colleagues through new financial processes and learning challenges with step-by-step instructions and a smile.

Taylor’s expertise, leadership, dependability and positivity in challenging situations are invaluable assets to Calvert County Government. Anyone that has worked with her would agree that her above-and-beyond approach and positive outlook have helped ensure a smooth transition to the Workday system.

Congratulations, Taylor!