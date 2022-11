UPDATE -2:18 p.m. – NAS Patuxent River gates 2 and 3 are open for inbound and outbound traffic. Gate 1 will remain closed until further notice for system testing.

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXEENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Pax River Gates 1, 2, and 3 are temporarily closed due to a suspected gate runner as of 1:15 p.m.

Base police are currently searching for a black Toyota Camry with tinted windows.

Continue to follow for updates.

