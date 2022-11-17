INDIAN HEAD, Md. – November 16, 2022: Just after 1500 hours today, Tanker 8 was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Accokeek Road in Prince George’s County. While responding, Tanker 8 was involved in a collision while negotiating the turn from Hawthorne Road onto northbound Indian Head Highway.

The collision involved a civilian vehicle. Both the Tanker and the civilian vehicle had a single passenger (driver) inside. Both drivers were able to self-extricate.

Both were transported to area hospitals for check-ups with only minor injuries.

This incident is being investigated by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanker 8 has been returned to the station and will remain out of service for an extended period of time until repairs can be completed.

Any questions regarding this should be directed to Chief Daniel Hudson or President Wallace Danielson.