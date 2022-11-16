Tenth District VFD Tanker 8

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 16, at approximately 3:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a fire truck on northbound Indian Head Highway in the area of Lower Wharf Road.

Crews arrived and found Tenth District VFD Tanker 8 overturned on another vehicle with no entrapment. EMS evaluated patients on the scene.

The 30-year-old male operator of the tanker was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center and the 44-year-old female patient of the other vehicle was transported to Fort Washington Medical Center.

Tenth District VFD Tanker 8 was enroute to a structure fire on Accokeek Road.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com