Here are the articles that we covered in this week’s episode:
Two Arrested And Charged For Murder In Mechanicsville
15 People Indicted In Dangerous Prison Contraband Conspiracy Involving Drones, Hospitals, And A Staff Member
Father Beaten To Death Outside Anne Arundel Home While Defending His Son
Police Seek Community’s Assistance To Locate Teen Who Committed Attempted Murder On School Bus
Maryland Attorney General Brown Sues Avid Telecom Over Illegal Robocalls
Over 1,500 People Attend Charles County’s First-Ever Pride Festival
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Host Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout
Maryland Leaders Launch Southern Maryland National Heritage Area
Why people are so mad like this.
Leave a comment