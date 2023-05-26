Here are the articles that we covered in this week’s episode:

Two Arrested And Charged For Murder In Mechanicsville

15 People Indicted In Dangerous Prison Contraband Conspiracy Involving Drones, Hospitals, And A Staff Member

Father Beaten To Death Outside Anne Arundel Home While Defending His Son

Police Seek Community’s Assistance To Locate Teen Who Committed Attempted Murder On School Bus

Maryland Attorney General Brown Sues Avid Telecom Over Illegal Robocalls

Over 1,500 People Attend Charles County’s First-Ever Pride Festival

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Host Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout

Maryland Leaders Launch Southern Maryland National Heritage Area

