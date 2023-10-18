Threat Of Violence At Piccowaxen Middle School Under Investigation

NEWBURG, Md. – On October 16, during school dismissal, a student at Piccowaxen Middle School made a threat to “blow up the school.” School administrators were made aware and a school resource officer (SRO) initiated an investigation.

The SRO contacted the student’s family and notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573. The investigation is ongoing.

