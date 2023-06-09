PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County American Little League is excited to announce its 2023 All Star teams. Players selected will compete in the International Little League World Series Tournament.
These talented youth, ranging in ages 8-16, have demonstrated their outstanding talent, unwavering dedication, intense passion, and auspicious sportsmanship in both current and past Baseball and Softball seasons.
“I’m humbled by how hard it was to select these teams,” said Mike Barnes, president of Calvert American Little League. “Every year our athletes are better and more competitive and it’s a struggle to decide who makes the cut and who has to wait until next year. It’s a great problem to have.”
These teams will compete in the District 7 tournaments that start June 24. The top teams in the district will compete in the state tournaments, which begin July 8. Winners of states progress to regionals, and ultimately the international World Series in August.
The Juniors and Seniors softball teams are combined with Northern Calvert Little League and the Seniors baseball team is combined with Southern Maryland Youth Organization.
“Often as our athletes get older, they have busier schedules and can’t commit to a full summer of ball,” said Dereck Hall, vice president of softball. “Our relationship with Northern Calvert allows us to fill a highly competitive roster of ball players who have a real shot at this tournament.”
The players named to All Star teams are:
Baseball
|8-10 Baseball
|8-10 Baseball
|9-11 Baseball
|Coach Meidinger
|Coach Rye
|Coach Donaty
|Vincent Barbour
Brody Barnes
Brayden Bingham
Colton Curtis
Joseph Davis
Callen Donaty
Beckett Green
Chase Humphreys
Noah Langley
Brayden Walker
Callaghan Wilsberg
Gavin Zurenko
|Bryce Bowen
Jackson Bowen
Jack Cowan
John Harrington
Dalton Leach
Charles Long
Jagger Lucas
Nathaniel Ross
Scott Rye Jr
Cody Hayes
Aiden Schwamp
Liam Strachan
|Max Baldridge
Dominic Deboodt
Brooks Donaty
Logan Draheim
Parker Eskins
Ty Ewig
Liam Hunt
Jackson Lane
Richard Long
John Colin Mirtich
Chase Nelson
|Majors Baseball
|Juniors Baseball
|Seniors Baseball
|Coach Barnes
|Coach Hartley
|Coach Herbinko
|Ethan Barnes
Jesse Beruti
Zachary Brown
Brantin Garner
Jackson Livingston
Declan McDermitt
Trenton Muschette
Rayden Nelson
Lucas Palombi
Jaiden Reynolds
Tanner White
Timmy Balderson
|Levi Beardsley
Lucas Bowen
Bradley Cowan
Jayden Drye
Aiden Gandy
Drew Gott
Nathaniel Manco
Vincent Marrocco
Andrew Mozynski
Camden Sacker
Max Sulayman
Colton Windsor
|CCALL
Logan Booth
Cam Carle
Garrett Coffey
Brayden Crissman
Tyler Dunn
Austin Fogleman
Joseph Gorman
Nick Kelly
Bryce Legeer
Christian Manifold
Jaden Mealy
Steven Robinson
SMYO
David Crocroft
Quincy McFadden
Damian Nieves
Anthony Williams
Softball
|Minors Softball
|Majors Softball
|Juniors Softball
|Seniors Softball
|Coach Dean
|Coach Hall
|Coach DeGenerro
|Coach from NCLL
|Ayanna Berry
Charlotte Boice
Charlotte Brockinton Alexis Dean
Marcy Farrell
Aubrey Foote
Mikayla Ford
Colbie Flint
Ashlynn Merchant
Grace Randall
Ryleigh Rye
Skylar Simpson
Reagan Tomaszek
Caelin Ware
|Bryce Bowen
Addison Denton
Alison Bowen
Ava Hall
Avery Colegrove
Amelia Tryon
Charlotte Fraley
Lydia Foley
Mikaela Goff
Tessa Drayer
Mya York
Molly Lago
Gracee Stebbing
Lilia Foley
Amytheus Vaa
|CCALL
Sicily Clements
Skylar Fink
Zoe Hagelin
Nicole Hoffman
Ravyn Payne
Jasmine Somerville
Mackenzie Tate
NCLL
Elizabeth Ballogh
Ivy Hilson
Victoria Nichols
Summer Philips
Ariana Raso
|CCALL
Julieta Arteaga
Jordan Dugue
Aunica Everhart
Naomi Grimm
Great job!
You missed a few players on the Majors All-Star Softball:
Addison Denton
Alison Bowen
Amelia Tryon
Amytheus Vaa
Ava Hall
Avery Colegrove
Charlotte Fraley
Gracee Stebbing
Lilia Foley
Lydia Foley
Mikaela Goff
Molly Lago
Mya York
Tessa Drayer
Please correct Softball Juniors and add Sicily Clements as you have omitted her on the list. Thank you
Leave a comment