PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County American Little League is excited to announce its 2023 All Star teams. Players selected will compete in the International Little League World Series Tournament.

These talented youth, ranging in ages 8-16, have demonstrated their outstanding talent, unwavering dedication, intense passion, and auspicious sportsmanship in both current and past Baseball and Softball seasons.

“I’m humbled by how hard it was to select these teams,” said Mike Barnes, president of Calvert American Little League. “Every year our athletes are better and more competitive and it’s a struggle to decide who makes the cut and who has to wait until next year. It’s a great problem to have.”

These teams will compete in the District 7 tournaments that start June 24. The top teams in the district will compete in the state tournaments, which begin July 8. Winners of states progress to regionals, and ultimately the international World Series in August.

The Juniors and Seniors softball teams are combined with Northern Calvert Little League and the Seniors baseball team is combined with Southern Maryland Youth Organization.

“Often as our athletes get older, they have busier schedules and can’t commit to a full summer of ball,” said Dereck Hall, vice president of softball. “Our relationship with Northern Calvert allows us to fill a highly competitive roster of ball players who have a real shot at this tournament.”

The players named to All Star teams are:

Baseball

8-10 Baseball 8-10 Baseball 9-11 Baseball Coach Meidinger Coach Rye Coach Donaty Vincent Barbour

Brody Barnes

Brayden Bingham

Colton Curtis

Joseph Davis

Callen Donaty

Beckett Green

Chase Humphreys

Noah Langley

Brayden Walker

Callaghan Wilsberg

Gavin Zurenko Bryce Bowen

Jackson Bowen

Jack Cowan

John Harrington

Dalton Leach

Charles Long

Jagger Lucas

Nathaniel Ross

Scott Rye Jr

Cody Hayes

Aiden Schwamp

Liam Strachan Max Baldridge

Dominic Deboodt

Brooks Donaty

Logan Draheim

Parker Eskins

Ty Ewig

Liam Hunt

Jackson Lane

Richard Long

John Colin Mirtich

Chase Nelson Majors Baseball Juniors Baseball Seniors Baseball Coach Barnes Coach Hartley Coach Herbinko Ethan Barnes

Jesse Beruti

Zachary Brown

Brantin Garner

Jackson Livingston

Declan McDermitt

Trenton Muschette

Rayden Nelson

Lucas Palombi

Jaiden Reynolds

Tanner White

Timmy Balderson Levi Beardsley

Lucas Bowen

Bradley Cowan

Jayden Drye

Aiden Gandy

Drew Gott

Nathaniel Manco

Vincent Marrocco

Andrew Mozynski

Camden Sacker

Max Sulayman

Colton Windsor CCALL

Logan Booth

Cam Carle

Garrett Coffey

Brayden Crissman

Tyler Dunn

Austin Fogleman

Joseph Gorman

Nick Kelly

Bryce Legeer

Christian Manifold

Jaden Mealy

Steven Robinson



SMYO

David Crocroft

Quincy McFadden

Damian Nieves

Anthony Williams

Softball

Minors Softball Majors Softball Juniors Softball Seniors Softball Coach Dean Coach Hall Coach DeGenerro Coach from NCLL Ayanna Berry

Charlotte Boice

Charlotte Brockinton Alexis Dean

Marcy Farrell

Aubrey Foote

Mikayla Ford

Colbie Flint

Ashlynn Merchant

Grace Randall

Ryleigh Rye

Skylar Simpson

Reagan Tomaszek

Caelin Ware Bryce Bowen

Addison Denton

Alison Bowen

Ava Hall

Avery Colegrove

Amelia Tryon

Charlotte Fraley

Lydia Foley

Mikaela Goff

Tessa Drayer

Mya York

Molly Lago

Gracee Stebbing

Lilia Foley

Amytheus Vaa CCALL

Sicily Clements

Skylar Fink

Zoe Hagelin

Nicole Hoffman

Ravyn Payne

Jasmine Somerville

Mackenzie Tate



NCLL

Elizabeth Ballogh

Ivy Hilson

Victoria Nichols

Summer Philips

Ariana Raso CCALL

Julieta Arteaga

Jordan Dugue

Aunica Everhart

Naomi Grimm

