PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County American Little League is excited to announce its 2023 All Star teams. Players selected will compete in the International Little League World Series Tournament.  

These talented youth, ranging in ages 8-16, have demonstrated their outstanding talent, unwavering dedication, intense passion, and auspicious sportsmanship in both current and past Baseball and Softball seasons.

“I’m humbled by how hard it was to select these teams,” said Mike Barnes, president of Calvert American Little League. “Every year our athletes are better and more competitive and it’s a struggle to decide who makes the cut and who has to wait until next year. It’s a great problem to have.”

These teams will compete in the District 7 tournaments that start June 24. The top teams in the district will compete in the state tournaments, which begin July 8. Winners of states progress to regionals, and ultimately the international World Series in August.

The Juniors and Seniors softball teams are combined with Northern Calvert Little League and the Seniors baseball team is combined with Southern Maryland Youth Organization.

“Often as our athletes get older, they have busier schedules and can’t commit to a full summer of ball,” said Dereck Hall, vice president of softball. “Our relationship with Northern Calvert allows us to fill a highly competitive roster of ball players who have a real shot at this tournament.” 

The players named to All Star teams are: 

Baseball 

8-10 Baseball8-10 Baseball9-11 Baseball
Coach Meidinger Coach Rye Coach Donaty 
Vincent Barbour 
Brody Barnes 
Brayden Bingham 
Colton Curtis 
Joseph Davis 
Callen Donaty 
Beckett Green 
Chase Humphreys 
Noah Langley 
Brayden  Walker 
Callaghan Wilsberg 
Gavin Zurenko 		Bryce Bowen 
Jackson Bowen 
Jack Cowan 
John Harrington 
Dalton Leach 
Charles Long 
Jagger Lucas 
Nathaniel Ross 
Scott Rye Jr 
Cody Hayes 
Aiden Schwamp 
Liam Strachan 		Max Baldridge 
Dominic Deboodt 
Brooks Donaty 
Logan Draheim 
Parker Eskins 
Ty Ewig 
Liam Hunt 
Jackson Lane 
Richard Long 
John Colin Mirtich 
Chase Nelson 
Majors BaseballJuniors BaseballSeniors Baseball
Coach Barnes Coach Hartley Coach Herbinko 
Ethan Barnes 
Jesse Beruti 
Zachary Brown 
Brantin Garner 
Jackson Livingston 
Declan McDermitt 
Trenton Muschette 
Rayden Nelson 
Lucas Palombi 
Jaiden Reynolds 
Tanner White 
Timmy Balderson 		Levi Beardsley 
Lucas Bowen 
Bradley Cowan 
Jayden Drye 
Aiden Gandy 
Drew Gott 
Nathaniel Manco 
Vincent Marrocco 
Andrew Mozynski 
Camden Sacker 
Max Sulayman 
Colton Windsor 		CCALL 
Logan Booth 
Cam Carle 
Garrett Coffey 
Brayden Crissman 
Tyler Dunn 
Austin Fogleman 
Joseph Gorman 
Nick Kelly 
Bryce Legeer 
Christian Manifold 
Jaden Mealy 
Steven Robinson 
 
SMYO
David Crocroft 
Quincy McFadden 
Damian Nieves 
Anthony Williams

Softball

Minors SoftballMajors SoftballJuniors SoftballSeniors Softball
Coach DeanCoach HallCoach DeGenerroCoach from NCLL 
Ayanna Berry 
Charlotte Boice 
Charlotte Brockinton Alexis Dean 
Marcy Farrell 
Aubrey Foote 
Mikayla Ford 
Colbie Flint 
Ashlynn Merchant 
Grace Randall 
Ryleigh Rye 
Skylar Simpson 
Reagan Tomaszek 
Caelin Ware  		Bryce Bowen 
Addison Denton 
Alison Bowen 
Ava Hall 
Avery Colegrove 
Amelia Tryon 
Charlotte Fraley 
Lydia Foley 
Mikaela Goff 
Tessa Drayer 
Mya York 
Molly Lago 
Gracee Stebbing 
Lilia Foley 
Amytheus Vaa 		CCALL 
Sicily Clements
Skylar Fink 
Zoe Hagelin 
Nicole Hoffman 
Ravyn Payne 
Jasmine Somerville 
Mackenzie Tate 
 
NCLL 
Elizabeth Ballogh 
Ivy Hilson 
Victoria Nichols 
Summer Philips 
Ariana Raso		CCALL 
Julieta Arteaga 
Jordan Dugue 
Aunica Everhart 
Naomi Grimm 
 

Join the Conversation

3 Comments

  1. Reply

  2. You missed a few players on the Majors All-Star Softball:
    Addison Denton
    Alison Bowen
    Amelia Tryon
    Amytheus Vaa
    Ava Hall
    Avery Colegrove
    Charlotte Fraley
    Gracee Stebbing
    Lilia Foley
    Lydia Foley
    Mikaela Goff
    Molly Lago
    Mya York
    Tessa Drayer

    Reply

  3. Please correct Softball Juniors and add Sicily Clements as you have omitted her on the list. Thank you

    Reply
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *