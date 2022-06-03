NANJEMOY, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct a one-day project on Saturday, June 4, to replace an underground pipe on MD 6 (Port Tobacco Road) in Nanjemoy, Charles County.

A detour will be in place until repairs are complete later that day.

Beginning at 8 a.m., crews will close MD 6 at Maryland Point Road for the pipe replacement work. Drivers traveling along southbound MD 6 will be detoured to Hancock Run Road, Adams Willett Road, Liverpool Point Road, and Riverside Road. Drivers traveling along northbound MD 6 will be detoured to Holly Springs Road and Riverside Road.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 1-800-331-5603 or 410-841-1000.

Portable variable message signs and temporary traffic signs will be in place to guide motorists.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other driving pattern changes.

Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.

