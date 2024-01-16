INDIAN HEAD, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred early yesterday morning, causing significant damage to a 1998 Dodge Dakota Truck.

The fire was reported on January 15, 2024, at 6:32 a.m. at 5 Travers Road, Indian Head. The owner of the vehicle discovered the fire, which originated in the bed of the truck.

The Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department responded with six firefighters and had the fire under control within 25 minutes. The fire did not result in any injuries.

The estimated losses are significant, with the vehicle itself being valued at $12,000 and the contents of the truck valued at an additional $100.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

