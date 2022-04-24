UPDATE: This project has been postponed. A Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) contractor will be extending the left turn lane of northbound MD 237 (Chancellor’s Run Road) for approximately 400 feet at the intersection of FDR Boulevard and Fire Department Lane, a new date will be determined.

The project was scheduled to begin on or about Monday, April 25, 2022.

Citizens with questions about this project may contact the St. Mary’s County DPW&T office at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525. Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews and changing traffic patterns.

For more information about this project, visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/FDRBoulevard/.

CALIFORNIA, Md. — A Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT) contractor will be extending the left turn lane of northbound MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) for approximately 400 feet at the intersection of FDR Boulevard and Fire Department Lane.

Work will begin on or about: Monday, April 25, 2022

Work will continue through Friday, May 6, 2022,

Impacted times are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect a lane closure on both the northbound and southbound lanes of MD 237 during this period for the contractor to work within the median.

Motorists may experience a brief delay during the construction and should use caution.

Lanes will be reopened following work each day.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com