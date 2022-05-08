

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Twin Beaches Health & Wellness Fair, a

free community event being held on May 14, 2022, at the Kellam’s complex located at 3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave. Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732.

The event’s main themes are mental and physical health, and fun in the sun.

The Health & Wellness Fair will begin with the 5th Annual Shatter the Stigma 5K

run/walk. 5K registration starts at 8:30 AM, and the run/walk starts at 9:30 AM.

You will not want to miss the 5K participants wearing their favorite superhero costumes while raising awareness of the negative impacts of stigma on individuals suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorders and their families.

Starting at 10:00 AM, members of the public can receive free health screenings, cancer screenings, and information on smoking cessation, diabetes, children’s socialization programs, office of aging services, substance abuse prevention, and recovery, and behavioral and mental health services.

To prepare for fun in the sun, services such as boating safety, fitness /exercise offerings to include a yoga session during the event, and paths and walking trails are just some of the free offerings for the public at the Health & Wellness Fair.



“The Town Council joins me in thanking our partners for bringing necessary

health and wellness services to the Twin Beaches. We hope that residents will take a moment to prioritize their health and wellness and take part in this interactive

community event”, stated Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney.



“After the last two years, I think we have all learned that there is nothing more

important than good health – mentally, physically, and spiritually! It is the

foundation of success for you, your family, our communities, and our country. I

hope you will join us at the fair because we will have something for everyone from

outdoor fun to health screenings to nutritional advice. See you there.” stated Keith Pardieck, Chesapeake Beach Town Council and Chair of the Twin Beaches Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition.

The Twin Beaches Health & Wellness Fair is an annual event started by the Twin Beaches Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition to access health and wellness services for all citizens.

This event is being held in partnership between the Town of Chesapeake Beach, Town of North Beach, Calvert County Health Department, Calvert Health, Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition, Chesapeake Beach Water Park, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Calvert County Office of Aging, Calvert Library, Northeast Community Center, Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse.



