LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) reports two animals collected in the Mechanicsville and Charlotte Hall areas have tested positive for rabies. On December 16, 2023, a raccoon was collected from the Wicomico Shores Subdivision, and a skunk was collected from the North Indian Creek Subdivision. The test results were confirmed by the State’s laboratory at the Maryland Department of Health in Baltimore.

Rabies is a potentially fatal virus that is transmitted through the saliva of an infectious animal. Residents are advised to use caution when approaching wild animals or unknown domesticated animals. Pet owners in the area are advised to examine their animals for bites, scratches, or wounds of unknown origin, and report suspect injuries to the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Office at 301-475-8018.



The following precautions are recommended to protect your pets and family members from the threat of rabies:

Be sure your pet has an up-to-date rabies vaccination. Maryland law requires that all cats, dogs, and ferrets four months and older have a current rabies vaccination. Low-cost rabies clinics are provided by the health department and St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL) from March – November.

Keep pets in your home or yard and walk them on a leash.

Never approach or touch animals unknown to you.

Do not feed pets outdoors. Pet food and other food sources, such as unsecured garbage cans, may attract unwanted and unhealthy animals into your yard.

The health department investigates reports of animal bites and, based on the outcome of the investigation, refers the affected person(s) to the hospital’s emergency department or to their primary healthcare provider for treatment and vaccination. Residents are asked to report any animal exposures involving humans to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.



For more information about rabies and the rabies vaccination clinics, visit the health department’s website at smchd.org/rabies-prevention.