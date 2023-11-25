Two Calvert Teams Headed To State Finals!

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Huntingtown Hurricanes and the Calvert Cavaliers are headed to the State Championships!

Huntingtown beat Walkersville 27-7 at Huntingtown last night. The Hurricanes will play the Decatur Seahawks at 7 pm on Thursday for the Class 3A title game.

Credit: Samantha Morris Photography via Facebook

Kristen Harris Brooks has twin sons who play for Huntingtown. She says being proud is an understatement.

“I truly believe it’s all because these boys believe in one another and trust each other. Makes a big difference in how you play,” says Brooks.

The Calvert Cavaliers beat Forest Park 17-14 and will take on the undefeated and defending state champ, the Dunbar Poets at 4 pm on Friday, December 1st for the Class 2A state title.

Credit: Josh Wilson via Facebook

The other two Calvert teams that were in the running for the state championship didn’t bring home the win but had an amazing season. The Patuxent Panthers lost to the Dunbar Poets 29-36. The Northern Patriots lost 56-20 to the Linganore Lancers.

The State Championship Games will take place at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

