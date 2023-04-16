WALDORF, Md – On April 16, 2023 at approximately 3:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Craine Highway in the area of Smallwood Dr.

The initial caller stated they were speeding when they were cut off by another vehicle.

Crews arrived on scene and reported one vehicle in the median with a patient unresponsive. Another patient was reported out of the vehicle with a faint pulse.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for both patients.

A landing zone was established for Maryland State Trooper 2. Both patients were then transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center to be treated for serious injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com