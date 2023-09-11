Two Occupants Trapped And Injured After Truck Rollover In Chaptico 

CHAPTICO, Md. – On September 10, 2023 at approximately 2:50 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the 24000 block of Hurry Road for a serious single motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck overturned and two occupants trapped. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and lifted it up to extricated the occupants and turned over to awaiting EMS for care.

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for both patients due to injuries.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Belmont Farm. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patients to UM Captial Region Trauma Center.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

