UPADTE: A third patient was also transported by ground to a nearby hospital.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this afternoon that is sending one person to the hospital.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on July 24, first responders were called to the scene of a crash in the 20000 block of Hermanville Road with potential injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in the crash, one of which was still in the roadway, and the other which had pulled off to a nearby driveway.

EMS made contact with patients that were involved in the crash, and determined that additional medical treatment was needed for two people.

Both patients would be transported by ground to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays if you are unable to avoid the scene at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional information as we receive it.

