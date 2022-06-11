PASADENA, Md. – On Tuesday June 7, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health put out an alert for anyone who might have come into contact with a raccoon in Pasadena and Severna Park.

Two raccoons that were both caught on June 4, one on Dock Road in Pasadena, and the other near Severna Park High School, have tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is known for being extremely fatal and dangerous and spreads via infected tissue and bodily fluids.

If medical attention for an infected human is not sought immediately after exposure then it is likely already too late, as the injection treatment for the disease must start as soon as possible.

Any individual who has come into close contact with a raccoon in the designated areas may require treatment.

The Department of Health has instructed all county residents to avoid contact with stray and wild animals, not to leave food sitting around outside, and keep all pets indoors and get their rabies vaccines up to date.

